‘My number went down by half’: Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says ‘needs to be understood in the right clinical context’

Hrithik Roshan was told that his eye power would never decline, but a decade later, medical technology has proven otherwise. On Instagram, the Bang Bang actor shared the story with his signature humour and storytelling prowess. “At 42, my ever-so-proper eye doctor laughed and lovingly said to me: “Haha, no, I am sorry, Hrithik, you can’t reverse your number. The eye is not a muscle; you can’t train it as you do in the gym!” “What ??? “I was aghast! “You mean there exists something in this world that my discipline and effort can’t change??? I literally held my heart to protect it from the absurdity of this Truthbomb! 💔”

Ten years later, Roshan visited a clinic in Washington where he trained the “muscles” of the eyes for 4 hours a day for 5 days. “And surprise surprise – my number went down by half !! Yes, you heard that right,” he mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post.

Curious about the possibility of this phenomenon, we reached out to a health expert to understand the nuances.

Dr Kavita Rao, Consultant Ophthalmologist & Eye Surgeon at P.D. Hinduja Hospital, Khar, Mumbai, said that when we hear claims about someone ‘reducing their eye power,’ it is important to understand what that really means medically. Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan speaking about their vision journey definitely bring attention to eye health, but these experiences need to be understood in the right clinical context.

Here’s the deal

“In adults, refractive errors like myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and age-related changes such as presbyopia usually don’t drop dramatically because they are linked to the eye’s structure and natural ageing process. In the clinic, we often see patients with convergence insufficiency, accommodative spasm, digital eye strain, or dry eye, in which vision and eye power fluctuate. Once these underlying issues are treated, the prescription may appear lower, but that doesn’t mean the eye power has truly been cut in half,” she explained.

Dr Rao further elaborated, “People are often surprised when I explain that the number hasn’t magically reduced; we’ve simply improved how the eyes work together and reduced visual stress. In early presbyopia, certain focusing or convergence exercises, along with better visual habits, may help improve comfort and delay symptoms by supporting the eye muscles.”

However, they do not reverse the lens’s natural ageing. Vision therapy, better screen habits, and managing binocular vision problems can help patients feel more comfortable and may reverse refractive error, she said.

What can you do to not depend on glasses?

According to Dr Rao, if someone wants to genuinely reduce dependence on glasses, the first step is a detailed eye examination that evaluates refraction, eye alignment, focusing ability, and corneal health. For suitable candidates, options such as laser vision correction, presbyopia-correcting procedures, or implantable lenses can safely and effectively reduce spectacle dependence after proper screening.

Celebrity stories can inspire people to pay attention to their eyes, which is a positive development. With the right diagnosis, realistic expectations, and modern treatment options, many individuals today can achieve clearer, more comfortable vision and greater visual freedom.

