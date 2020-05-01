Follow Us:
Friday, May 01, 2020
How simple lifestyle changes may prevent triggering your asthma

Dusty furniture and unclean curtains may trigger asthma symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath.

Summers can be tough for those suffering from asthma as it can intensify environmental factors such as pollen or pollution. Bad air quality makes people with the condition vulnerable to breathing difficulties and asthma attacks. Amplified air pollution from smog and the higher pollen count is bad for the lungs. Amid the lockdown, it’s safe to stay indoors but there are certain measures that one needs to take to avoid frequent triggers.

Dusty furniture and unclean curtains may trigger symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath. Heat and humidity offer a breeding ground for allergens like moulds and dust mites, which commonly thrive in the humid air. Therefore, one needs to take certain measures even at home to avoid those triggers.

Symptoms of asthma:

*Frequent coughing

*Shortness of breath

*Feeling tired

*Wheezing

*Common cold

*Allergies

*Chest pain

*Troubles while sleeping

Below, Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Pulmonologist, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore suggests some points for lowering the risk of asthma triggers:

* Keep your living and working environment dust-free.

* Use a pillow and mattress cover.

* Absolutely do not smoke.

* Avoid being around people who smoke.

* Secondhand smoking makes asthma worse.

* Try and minimise stress. Certain techniques such as pranayama can improve your stress levels.

