How vitamin D supplements left a 26-year-old facing kidney failure

Mindless vitamin d supplementation can lead to kidney failure in some cases (Images: Unsplash, Freepik)

Feeling tired all the time. Hair fall. Body aches. Low mood. These vitamin D-associated symptoms are so common that many people — thanks to the easy availability of over-the-counter supplements — are tempted to start taking them without much thought. But a recent such case shared by Pakistan-based cardiologist Dr Umair Iftikhar serves as a reminder that even vitamins can become harmful when taken incorrectly.

According to the doctor, a 26-year-old started taking vitamin D after someone told her that “everyone is deficient”. She continued for months without repeated blood tests or medical consultation.

Then came the symptoms: vomiting, severe weakness, constipation, extreme thirst, frequent urination, and confusion. Upon investigation, it was found that her vitamin D levels had become toxic, her calcium levels were dangerously high, and her kidneys were struggling. According to Dr Iftikhar, the kidneys had been damaged so much that she now needed dialysis.