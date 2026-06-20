How vitamin D supplements left a 26-year-old facing kidney failure

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Feeling tired all the time. Hair fall. Body aches. Low mood. These vitamin D-associated symptoms are so common that many people — thanks to the easy availability of over-the-counter supplements — are tempted to start taking them without much thought. But a recent such case shared by Pakistan-based cardiologist Dr Umair Iftikhar serves as a reminder that even vitamins can become harmful when taken incorrectly.
According to the doctor, a 26-year-old started taking vitamin D after someone told her that “everyone is deficient”. She continued for months without repeated blood tests or medical consultation.
Then came the symptoms: vomiting, severe weakness, constipation, extreme thirst, frequent urination, and confusion. Upon investigation, it was found that her vitamin D levels had become toxic, her calcium levels were dangerously high, and her kidneys were struggling. According to Dr Iftikhar, the kidneys had been damaged so much that she now needed dialysis.
But how common is this? Can taking these supplements really lead to such a disastrous outcome?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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According to Dr Aseem Thamba, Consultant Nephrologist and Kidney Transplant Physician at Zen Multi-speciality Hospital, Chembur, such cases are uncommon but possible.
“Excessive or unsupervised vitamin D supplementation can, in rare cases, lead to vitamin D toxicity, causing dangerously high calcium levels that may damage the kidneys and result in acute kidney injury,” he tells indianexpresss.com.
“If the kidney damage is severe or prolonged, some patients may require dialysis, highlighting the importance of taking vitamin D supplements only under medical supervision and after appropriate testing.”
Many people assume that being young protects them from such complications. However, Dr Thamba cautions that age alone is not a safeguard.
“Even people in their 20s can develop serious complications, including kidney injury, if they consume excessive doses of vitamin D for prolonged periods without medical supervision.”
One reason vitamin D toxicity can be missed is that its symptoms often resemble those of common illnesses. Dr Thamba says early signs may include “nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, excessive thirst, frequent urination, constipation, weakness, and unusual fatigue.”
These symptoms are usually linked to elevated calcium levels in the blood and warrant immediate medical attention, especially in people taking high-dose supplements.
The progression can vary from person to person. “In some cases, severe kidney injury can develop over weeks to months of excessive supplementation, especially when high calcium levels remain untreated,” says Dr Thamba.
Not necessarily. Fatigue, hair fall, body aches and low mood are often blamed on vitamin D deficiency. However, Dr Thamba points out that these symptoms can occur in many medical conditions and are not enough reason to start supplements without testing.
“It is advisable to consult a doctor and check vitamin D levels before starting supplements, as unnecessary or excessive intake can sometimes lead to harmful complications, including kidney damage.”
Dr Thamba also cautions against assuming that taking vitamin K2 makes high-dose vitamin D automatically safe. While vitamin K2 may help direct calcium towards bones and teeth, “it should not be considered a safeguard against vitamin D toxicity.”
For those who develop kidney injury due to excessive supplementation, the first step is to stop taking the vitamin and seek urgent medical care.
The outcome depends on how severe the damage is and how quickly treatment begins. Many patients improve with timely treatment. However, severe or prolonged kidney injury can sometimes result in permanent loss of kidney function and the need for long-term dialysis.
Thus, it is important to be mindful before starting taking these supplements, without blindly trusting social media recommendations or wellness trends.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.