How to use incentive spirometer for breathing exercise

There have been several reports of COVID-19 causing inflammation of the lungs. Doctors have found patients aged 30-50 years facing breathlessness due to lung infection and pneumonia.

To improve the functioning of the lungs, hospitals usually conduct spirometry to check lung health. However, hand-held incentive spirometers are also being sold online that can be used at home.

What is an incentive spirometer?

This is a handheld device that helps the lungs recover after an illness. This device checks the breathing pattern and capacity depending on the volume of air inhaled and exhaled. Incentive spirometer keeps the lungs active and free of fluid.

Spirometer is also used in the case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease that blocks airflow and makes it difficult to breathe.

How to use incentive spirometer

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) recently shared some guidelines on how to use an incentive spirometer for breathing exercise.

Here’s how to use a spirometer:

*Put the mouthpiece in your mouth and close the lips tightly around it. Do not block the mouthpiece with your tongue.

*Inhale slowly and deeply through the mouthpiece to raise the indicator. Try to raise it to the level of the goal marker.

*When you cannot inhale any longer, remove the mouthpiece and hold your breath for at least three seconds.

*Exhale normally.

Repeat the steps during the day as advised. While you do so, keep a log of the highest level you are able to reach each time. This will help healthcare providers monitor improvement in the functioning of the lungs.

If you feel dizzy or lightheaded while breathing from the spirometer, it is recommended you stop and take several normal breaths before continuing, according to Healthline. Consult a doctor if symptoms persist.