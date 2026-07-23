How to store medicines during monsoon: Dos and don’ts for insulin and more

Monsoon in India always arrives with a baggage of feelings. While there is no denying that the season brings much-needed relief from the scorching June heat, the fluctuating humidity affects day-to-day life in myriad ways. One aspect is the quality of medicines if they are not stored correctly.

Experts warn that improper storage may reduce the effectiveness of certain drugs even before their expiry date, making it important to pay attention to where and how medicines are kept at home.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, explained that excessive moisture and heat can trigger chemical breakdown or alter the physical structure of medicines. “Tablets and capsules that absorb moisture are particularly vulnerable. They may soften, swell, become sticky or crumble. Effervescent tablets and dry powder formulations are also highly sensitive to humidity,” he said.