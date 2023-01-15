scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Here’s how you can satiate your unhealthy cravings with healthy alternatives

Learn the key to satisfying your cravings in a healthy and delicious way

Don't give in to your unhealthy cravings! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We all experience cravings; some of us more than others! And quite often, we give in because we don’t know how else to cope with them. But, satisfying your cravings for unhealthy (sugary and oily) foods comes at a cost to your health as it may undo your fitness journey and also put you at risk of obesity, among other concerns. However, one way to cope with unhealthy cravings is to replace the food in question with a healthier alternative. Dietician Garima Goyal took to Instagram to share how you can follow this.

Here’s how you can satisfy your cravings in a healthy way, as suggested by Goyal:

*Replace milk chocolate with dark chocolate.
*Replace ice cream with a frozen hung curd with fruits and a dash of vanilla. 
*Replace pudding with overnight oats which include your favourite dry fruits, seeds and milk of choice.
*Try to make gulab jamun at home. This way, you’ll be in control of how much sugar goes into the dish, and the size of the gulab jamuns.

The expert also shared some other hacks to manage cravings with indianexpress.com:

*Swap breakfast cereals with oatmeal: The packaged breakfast cereals are calorie-dense and loaded with sugar. Making a pudding of oatmeal overnight, by soaking rolled oats in milk and topping it with fresh fruits, nuts and dates, is a healthy option.

*Cure your sugar craving by eating dates: Although it is a calorie-dense fruit, it has additional benefits because of its high fibre and antioxidant content. Dates are also rich in iron. Simple sugars such as fructose and dextrose replenish the body’s energy instantly.

*Replace Cola drinks with sparkling water: Cravings for sugary soda drinks can be quenched by sipping sparkling water. It has neither artificial sweeteners nor added sugars. It is just water infused with carbon dioxide under pressure. Also, add lemon or lots of ice to water or sparkling water for infusing flavour. This beverage will give a pleasurable bubbly sensation and satiety, without much harm.

*Substitute ice cream with cold yoghurt: Ice cream cravings can be compensated by a bowl of greek yoghurt which is a fermented milk product. It is high in protein and low in calories and is a rich source of calcium, vitamin B complex and healthy probiotic bacteria. It is good for the gut as well as bone health. Additional benefits can be obtained by topping yoghurt with fresh fruits.

