How to quit sugar without the crash: A guide to beating cravings

When the body is addicted to sugar, it experiences "withdrawal" the first few weeks after cutting down (Image: Freepik)

Anyone who has tried cutting down on sugar can confirm that the first few days are the toughest. The more you think about not having it, the more intense the craving is. But don’t worry, this phase is temporary, and understanding what’s happening in your body can make achieving your no-sugar goal a cake walk.

According to Sonal Chandalia, Consultant Nutritionist, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, cravings are intense early on because the body is adjusting. “The body is in a state of receiving ‘sugar shots’ and utilising the simple sugar for energy.”

When sugar intake drops, the body reacts. “The body has been in an addicted state, and hence the body goes through a withdrawal process.” This is why cravings spike initially, but they reduce as the body “re-adjusts itself metabolically.”