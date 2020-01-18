How to quit caffeine without triggering withdrawal symptoms

To let go of any kind of addiction, you need to take one step at a time. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) To let go of any kind of addiction, you need to take one step at a time. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Starting your morning without a cup of coffee can mess with your mood the entire day. Coffee addiction is pretty common among people, for whom it’s a part of their daily routine. But just like everything else, an excess of anything is bad.

Undoubtedly, coffee leaves you energised but if you can’t function without it then it means your body is addicted to it. Caffeine has the power to change the chemical balance in your brain especially dopamine, which keeps you alert and focussed. And to let go of any addiction, you need to take it one step at a time.

One step at a time

Taking the slow and the long route will have better effects on your body and mind. Start from reducing it to one cup a day and move on to two cups in the second week. Keep a weekly tracker for the number of cups of coffee you’ve had and slowly get your body accustomed to a new habit.

Don’t quit cold turkey

A sudden break can disturb your wellbeing, your mood or just the way your body functions. Giving a shock to your body by suddenly cutting off can trigger undue withdrawal symptoms such as constant headache, fatigue, irritability, lack of concentration, etc.

Indulge in other beverages

While you reduce the number of cups of coffee, try herbal teas such as lavender, ginger or hibiscus. Instead of reducing the coffee intake, replace it with tea so that you don’t miss it completely.

Decaf coffee

Replace your regular coffee with the decaf version and though it would taste milder, it would still work for your body.

Energy boost

One of the main reasons people indulge in several cups of coffee is to stay energised. But if you work out regularly you won’t need to rely on coffee to stay active.

Get a good night’s sleep

Sleeping for an adequate period of time and staying de-stressed would make your body more healthy and help you stay free of coffee.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd