How to purify your blood: A nutritionist suggests simple diet and lifestyle tips

Blood has very important functions in our body that need to continue without any interruption for a healthy living. And to ensure this, you must make sure that your blood is purified at all times.

“Your blood carries oxygen to trillions of cells in the human body. It also carries hormones, fats and nutrients from the food that you eat to every single cell in the body,” holistic wellness coach and author Luke Coutinho explained in an Instagram video.

Functions of blood

In the video, Coutinho goes on to elaborate on the functions of blood in our body. Blood carries nutrients to our cells, which then put the ‘waste products’ from the cells back into the blood that carries it to the detoxfication organs, and finally out of our system.

Blood also regulates pH, water and temperature levels in our body. Besides, the white blood cells (WBCs) in the blood protect the body against many diseases.

How to keep your blood healthy

To detoxify your body, the blood — which carries the toxins — needs to be purified. Coutinho suggested the following ways to purify your blood:

1. Exercise: The lifestyle coach pointed out how our sedentary lifestyle has a negative impact on blood circulation in the body. Exercise is therefore important. This also includes pranayam to regulate breathing.

2. Water: Dehydration has a negative impact on blood and can lead to fluctuation in blood pressure levels. Drinking water is therefore crucial.

3. Turmeric: It is known to be an excellent blood purifier. Turmeric has antioxidant properties. You can add turmeric to your regular foods or have it in the raw form.

4. Beetroot: The nitrates in beetroot help in blood vessel dilation, and purify the blood.

5. Berries: All kinds of berries including amla (Indian gooseberry) have a purifying effect on blood. According to Healthline, berries are high in antioxidants and also protect the liver from damage.

6. Cruciferous vegetables: These vegetables are of the family Brassicaceae and include cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, kale and raddish.

7. Green leafy vegetables: Make sure you have one portion of green leafy vegetables at least once a day as they are rich in enzymes and minerals that purify blood, said the coach.

8. Omega 3: Apart from supplements, fatty fish, flax seeds and walnuts are good sources of Omega 3.

9. Pure chemical-free jaggery: Jaggery is a rich source of iron, and is often advised to people who suffer from anemia. It is also considered to a good detoxifying agent as it helps the body flush out toxins.

10. Good quality black coffee: This is known to help the liver purify blood. Liver has the function of converting food into energy and removing toxins.

11. Lemon: Having one or two glasses of lemon water is good for you, as long as lemon suits you.

12. Garlic, apple cider vinegar: About 30 minutes before your meals, a spoon of vinegar or garlic mixed in a glass of water is great for your blood.

13. Basil: This also has anti-inflammatory properties.

14. Good quality green tea: Make sure you have whole leaf green tea that is brewed to get the benefits.

15. Apple: This has a positive impact on our gut health and blood sugar levels, and helps purify blood.

16. Raw ginger: You can add ginger to your tea or use it in cooking your regular food.

17. Neem: The anti-viral and anti-fungal properties of neem help clean the blood.

18. Good quality sleep: Detoxification and purification happens while you sleep, so maintain a good sleep hygiene.

Coutinho emphasised that if our blood is toxic, it negatively impacts our skin health and hair, and also reduces energy levels. “A lot of people suffering from headache or migrane sometimes only need to purify their blood,” he added.

