How to manage blood sugar when you can’t exercise regularly

Between work deadlines, long hours at a desk and packed schedules, finding time to exercise can be challenging. But can you manage your blood sugar without following a structured workout routine?

According to Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, you can manage blood glucose levels through mindful eating, consistent meal timings, adequate sleep, and prescribed medication when needed. However, the approach depends on an individual’s health and whether they have diabetes or prediabetes.

Can diet alone help control blood sugar?

“Blood glucose levels can be managed without a structured workout routine, particularly through mindful eating, regular meal timings, adequate sleep and prescribed medication, if required,” says Dr Ghody.