How to manage blood sugar when you can’t exercise regularly

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Between work deadlines, long hours at a desk and packed schedules, finding time to exercise can be challenging. But can you manage your blood sugar without following a structured workout routine?
According to Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, you can manage blood glucose levels through mindful eating, consistent meal timings, adequate sleep, and prescribed medication when needed. However, the approach depends on an individual’s health and whether they have diabetes or prediabetes.
Can diet alone help control blood sugar?
“Blood glucose levels can be managed without a structured workout routine, particularly through mindful eating, regular meal timings, adequate sleep and prescribed medication, if required,” says Dr Ghody.
However, dietary changes alone may not be sufficient for everyone. People with diabetes or prediabetes should monitor their glucose levels and follow their doctor’s advice.
What dietary habits can prevent blood sugar spikes?
Dr Ghody recommends pairing carbohydrates such as rice, roti and bread with protein, fibre and healthy fats. Foods such as dal, vegetables, curd, eggs, nuts and legumes can help create balanced meals.
“Choose whole grains and fibre-rich foods more often than refined carbohydrates, and limit sugary drinks, sweets and heavily processed snacks,” he advises.
Portion sizes matter too, as eating large amounts of carbohydrates in one sitting can cause a sharper rise in blood glucose. Maintaining consistent meal timings and avoiding frequent, mindless snacking while working can also help.
Can small movements make a difference?
“A short walk after meals, standing up between meetings, taking the stairs or moving around during phone calls can help muscles use glucose for energy,” says Dr Ghody. He adds that even five to 10 minutes of walking after a meal can be useful.
While these small movements may not replace a structured exercise programme, they offer a practical starting point for people with demanding schedules.
Is exercise still necessary for blood sugar management?
Blood sugar regulation depends on several factors, including diet, body weight, sleep, stress, genetics and medication, alongside physical activity.
“Exercise improves insulin sensitivity, allowing the body to use glucose more efficiently,” says Dr Ghody. Adults are generally advised to aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, alongside strength training. People with diabetes should choose an exercise plan suited to their health and treatment. Those taking insulin or certain glucose-lowering medicines should consult their doctor about preventing low blood sugar during physical activity.