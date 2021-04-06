Summer health: Keep digestive problems at bay with these diet and lifestyle tips

Here's how to take care of your stomach this summer. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Summer is here, so are seasonal issues like fever, dehydration, and even stomach ailments. As the heat rises, one’s digestive system may become slow leading to certain digestive problems. Thus, it is essential to take care of your eating habits and adhere to a healthy lifestyle to beat the heat.

Read on to know more about what you can do to take care of stomach problems during summer.

“Gastroenteritis is commonly seen during the season in all age groups. Some of its symptoms include vomiting, watery motions, blood in motions, dehydration, and even abdominal pain. Jaundice is another problem that can give you a tough time and leads to symptoms like a pale look on the face, nausea, and hepatitis. This problem occurs owing to unhygienic food and contaminated water. A high-grade fever known as typhoid causing pain, fatigue, weakness, stomach ache and even headache can occur during summer. Even food poisoning occurs due to contaminated food,” said Dr Roy Patankar, leading gastroenterologist and director of Zen Multi Speciality Hospital, Chembur.

Other problems to watch out for include nausea, acid reflux. Also, as the heat and humidity rise and dilates the blood vessels and capillaries, and more fluid gets filled in the interstitial spaces between organs and tissues, one may experience bloating. Loss of fluids can lead to constipation. Even Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) can get aggravated during summer.

Follow these vital tips to prevent digestive problems during summer

* Eat lighter foods in less quantity. See that you add fibre to your diet and eat fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses, beans, and legumes. Take regular meals at short intervals to ease your digestion process. Heavy meals are a strict no-no. Eat stomach-friendly foods like green vegetables, tomatoes, apples, pears, watermelon, cucumber, sweet potatoes, and pineapple that will also help you stay hydrated for a longer time. Moreover, salads with cucumber, tomato, carrot, and onion are easy to make and should be opted for during summer. Do not forget to add dry fruits and nuts to your diet. Moreover, you can also eat dates that are dense in protein, iron, fibre, calcium, and vitamins.

*Drink a lot of water to replenish the fluids that you lose owing to the heat. Not drinking water can lead to constipation and dehydration. Coconut water can be a good addition as it can help neutralise your acid levels in the stomach and reduces the heat.

*You may be a fan of spicy, fried, and junk foods but you will have to avoid them during summer. They can invite acidity, bloating, and even stomach inflammation. So, bid adieu to pizzas, chips, and bakery items.

*Probiotics can be helpful as they contain gut-friendly bacteria. Yoghurt is jam-packed with protein and the bacteria present in it can ease your digestion process and relieve dysentery.

*Avoid eating road-side food and do not eat stale food as it can cause food poisoning.

*Exercise daily. You could do yoga, swimming, cycling, running, and even aerobics. Exercising improves overall well-being.

