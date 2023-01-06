These sources of plant-based collagen will help ‘keep you ageless’

Collagen, an important structural protein that makes up our connective tissues, is essential to health — especially skin health. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, collagen is a “type of tissue that connects other tissues and is a major component of bone, skin, muscles, tendons, and cartilage. It helps to make tissues strong and resilient, able to withstand stretching.” It adds that while collagen is found only in animal flesh like meat and fish that contain connective tissue, there are many animal and plant foods that contain materials that help boost collagen production in our bodies.

But, there are also natural ways to boost the collagen in your body which Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda and gut health coach, spoke about on her Instagram. “Nutrients that aid the process of collagen production include zinc, vitamin C, and copper. Vitamin C helps produce pro-collagen, the body’s precursor to collagen. So, fruits and vegetables high in vitamins and minerals are a friend to supple skin,” she said, as she listed her “favourite sources of plant based collagen that will help tighten the skin and keep you ageless.”

– Critic fruits like oranges, grapefruit, lemons, and limes, all of which are rich sources of vitamin C.

– Tomatoes can provide up to 30% of important nutrient for collagen, and also have lycopene, a powerful antioxidant for skin support.

– Bell peppers contains vitamin C and capsaicin, an anti-inflammatory compound that helps combat signs of ageing.

– Tropical fruits like mango, kiwi, pineapple, and guava also contain vitamin C.

– Guava also boasts of a small amount of zinc, another co-factor for collagen production.

– Astringent fruits like apples, berries, cherries, strawberries, Indian goose berry, raspberries and blackberries can help tighten the tissue and skin, and reverse the ageing process.

– Garlic can boost collagen production, as it is high in sulfur, a trace mineral that helps synthesise and prevent the breakdown of collagen.

– Soups made from leafy greens like spinach, kale, Swiss chard, and others have chlorophyll, known for its antioxidant properties. Studies have shown that consuming chlorophyll increases the precursor to collagen in the skin.

– Beans are a high-protein food that often contain the amino acids necessary for collagen synthesis. Plus, many of them are rich in copper, another nutrient necessary for collagen production.

– Cashews contain zinc and copper, both of which boost the body’s ability to create collagen.”

She also stressed the need to stay away from too much sugar and refined carbohydrates, which can cause inflammation and damage collagen.

Dr Vandana Punjabi, consultant dermatologist and trichologist, agreed and said that plant-based collagen can also be found in pills and powders. “The benefits of plant-based vegan powders are that they come with a lot of labels and information, so you can learn about what you’re taking.” she told indianexpress, adding that besides them, “fruits, vegetables, and whole grains such as rice, corn, bajra, nachni are equally great sources of plant-based collagen.”

Interestingly, Karishma Shah, integrative nutritionist & health coach, highlighted that animal-based collagen is better than plant-based collagen. “Plant-based collagen is not as effective as animal collagen. Plant-based collagen is a support, it boosts the body’s own production of collagen. So, a vegetarian must keep a few things in mind, starting with increasing the consumption of antioxidants. Create a palette where you’re eating a lot of different nutrients. Doing so is going to help your body support and create natural collagen. Include papaya, almonds, cashews, spinach, a lot of fruits, mushrooms, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds. All the foods rich in vitamin C or antioxidants are a great source to help create collagen if you’re a vegan or a vegetarian. You can also make a smoothie with 3-4 different things; its a quick and easy way to get tighter skin.”

