How to get rid of acne in summer

Do not use make up on acne skin and even if it’s important then use non-comedogenic and non-irritating products. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Do not use make up on acne skin and even if it’s important then use non-comedogenic and non-irritating products. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

You can use cosmetics to cover up some facial flaws, but if you have acne, you can’t completely hide it. Summer skin is prone to infections as dust, oil, heat and humidity tend to stick to your face resulting in acne so make sure you are paying attention to it.

Cosmetologist and Homeopath Physician Karuna Malhotra from cosmetic skin and Homeo Clinic and make up artist Tullika Pandey list some ways to prevent acne in summer.

* Wash your face only once or twice a day with lukewarm water, a mild cleanser, and gentle motion – no scrubbing or harsh abrasive products needed. Make sure one of those times you’re washing your face is in the evening, to remove makeup and dirt.

* Do not squeeze your pimple. However, this usually leads to further inflammation, which makes the acne look worse and last longer. Also this will leave a bad pigmented scar.

* Avoid processed foods, generally high in saturated fats and transfat; it can lead to an increase in sebum production triggering acne.

* Also avoid oily food like chips, french fries, pakodas, aloo tikkis etc which taste yummy but contain saturated oils that increase cholesterol in the body which leads to poor blood circulation and can worsen your acne.

* Fibre plays an important role in getting rid of body toxins. Eat cereals and fibre rich food and fruits such as blueberries, grapefruit to detoxify your body and clear your skin.

* Include Vitamin A in your diet as it is a good source of corotenoids. Carrots, papaya, spinach, tomato juice are a rich source of corotenoids.

* Stopping the use of foundation for a week could help clear up acne breakouts, and it could stop any rashes that are caused by irritating ingredients.

* Do not use make up on acne skin and even if it’s important then use non-comedogenic and non-irritating products.

* Don’t cover your entire face with several layers of concealer. Instead, use complementary colour to blend in the blemishes.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd