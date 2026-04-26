How to get 80 grams of protein daily with easy Indian meals

Does the thought of hitting your protein goals for the day keep you up at night? Ok, dramatic much, but with health experts stressing the importance of protein, it can be challenging to keep calm. After all, protein supports muscle growth, repair, and maintenance, aids in weight management by promoting satiety, and contributes to enzyme and hormone production.

According to Ekta Singhwal, a dietician at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, the protein requirement for adults varies, but a general guideline is 0.8 to 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight. “Active individuals may lean towards the higher end.” For men, this may range from 56 to 91 grams per day, and for women, 46 to 75 grams per day, depending on factors like activity level and health, she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But making sure you hit your required protein quota for the day is not as hard as it sounds. Athlete Sonali Singh took to Instagram to share some quick and easy ways to make sure you hit 80 grams of protein every day:

1. Morning starts with oats in milk or dahi with honey, chia seeds, and nuts for 20 to 25 grams of protein

2. Vegetarian lunch with 100g paneer, 150g dal or chana, green vegetables, rice and dahi gives you 25 to 27 grams easily

3. Non-vegetarian lunch, just add 120 to 150g chicken, and you hit 35 grams without even trying

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4. Mid-afternoon is the perfect slot for a protein shake or a natural protein dessert to add another 20 grams

5. Dinner with Khapli atta roti, dal, paneer sabzi, and dahi rounds off your protein goal beautifully because Khapli atta has the least gluten and the highest protein content.

“80 grams of protein a day is not difficult. It is just about knowing what to put on your plate,” said the athlete.

Does this plan work?

Achieving a well-rounded protein intake involves diversifying your protein sources. “While animal products like lean meats, poultry, and fish are excellent protein providers, plant-based sources such as beans, lentils, tofu, and quinoa can be equally effective,” said Singhwal. Including a variety of protein-rich foods ensures you receive a spectrum of essential amino acids crucial for bodily functions. Protein shakes or bars supplement the meal plan, said Singhwal.

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Have protein shakes with caution. (Freepik) Have protein shakes with caution. (Freepik)

However, Akshita Reddy, senior nutritionist at Athreya Hospital Bengaluru, warned that if you have pre-existing kidney issues, excessive protein intake can put additional stress on your kidneys. In fact, high protein intake can sometimes lead to increased calcium excretion, according to Reddy.

“Ensure you’re getting enough calcium from your diet or supplements to maintain healthy bones. And it’s crucial to consult with your doctor to determine the appropriate protein intake for your specific health needs,” said the expert.

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Strategic meal planning can help you distribute your protein intake evenly throughout the day. “Instead of loading up on proteins during one meal, consider incorporating protein-rich options into each meal and snack,” said Singhwal, explaining how this approach aids in better digestion and utilisation of amino acids by the body.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.