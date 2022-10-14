scorecardresearch
Know more about ‘military method’, a technique that helps you fall asleep in 120 seconds

The military method "uses body relaxation techniques and mind-clearing techniques" to help one fall asleep faster, said Dr Santosh Pandey, acupuncture, and naturopathy specialist

sleepHere's how you can do away with poor sleep (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Do you often end up lying awake in bed for long hours? While it may not seem to be an issue at first, chronic sleeplessness can affect your health and hormones. As such, experts suggest that one must follow some sleep tips or rituals to help their body relax and fall asleep faster. So, if you have been trying to catch some shuteye, we’ve got some simple remedies for you, that experts say will help you fall asleep within a few minutes.

Have you heard about the military method of sleeping — first reported by one Sharon Ackerman, according to healthline.com — that finds a mention in the book Relax and Win: Championship Performance. According to the portal, the technique helps one fall asleep in less than two minutes! Find out more about it below.

Dr Santosh Pandey, acupuncture, and naturopathy specialist, and founder and CEO of Dr Santosh Healthcare Centre, Mumbai explained that the military method “uses body relaxation techniques and mind-clearing techniques so that one can accept and fall into slumber”. He added that the technique has been used to help people fall asleep in the most uncomfortable circumstances.

The steps are as follows

*Relax your entire face, including the muscles inside your mouth.

*Drop your shoulders to release the tension and let your hands drop to the side of your body.

*Exhale, relaxing your chest. Also relax your legs, thighs, and calves.

*Clear your mind for 10 seconds by imagining a relaxing scene.

For instance, Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutrition suggested one imagine a scenery or a situation that makes them feel good to relax the mind. “Try to meditate, and do not think much. If the thoughts continue, try reverse counting. With this, you will enter a state of complete relaxation with minimal to no intruding thoughts, helping you sleep better without disturbing dreams, which are often a result of overthinking,” Puri told indianexpress.com.

“If this doesn’t work, try saying the words “don’t think” over and over for 10 seconds. Within 10 seconds, you should fall asleep, Dr Pandey mentioned.

sleeping, benefits of sleeping, sleep and weight loss, what is the connection between sleep and weight loss, how to lose weight, how to get good quality sleep, indian express news Are you sleeping well? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Notably, while the method takes 120 seconds to complete, the last 10 seconds are what it truly takes to finally snooze. As you do this, focus on how relaxed your body feels when it’s in a comfortable state,” Dr Pandey mentioned.

Anupama Menon, nutritionist and food coach, further shared some tips that will ensure you sleep well at night.

*Switch off your mobiles and laptops half hour before bed (all blue light), get into your room, light a diffuser (lavender works well with sleep), put on some calm meditative/sleep music.
*Soak feet in hot water (soaking until your calves) with two tablespoons epsom salt and a few drops of lavender oil for 10 minutes.
*While you soak your feet, reading a book /listening to music is recommended. “Dry your feet and get into bed and massage the under side of your feet with olive oil. Massage nicely,” said Menon.
*Deep breathe. Inhale for four counts. Hold breath. And exhale for seven counts. Practice three cycles.

