How to cure a hangover post New Year’s Eve

Start the day with the best of all the hangover remedies out there— by fixing yourself a glass of lemon juice with a dollop of honey instead of sugar. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Start the day with the best of all the hangover remedies out there— by fixing yourself a glass of lemon juice with a dollop of honey instead of sugar. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

National Hangover Day is almost here. That’s right. New Year’s Eve is fun and all, but it’s the day after that we’re here to address. While New Year’s Day is only a few hours away, we also unofficially are dedicated to recognising that much of the world will wake up with nasty hangovers after ringing in the new year with plenty of alcoholic beverages.

Not a fan of the drilling headaches and nausea that your tryst with alcohol left behind? As it turns out, we aren’t either. Here we are, calling the big guns to tell you how to beat the dreaded hangover at its own game. Bookmark this page and thank us tonight as you ring the new year with whiskey on the rocks or your all-time favourite Cosmopolitan.

Maintain distance from the coffee and tea machine as it’ll just aggravate your insides further. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Maintain distance from the coffee and tea machine as it’ll just aggravate your insides further. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Hangover remedies for the morning

The key element to keep in mind is that when you wake up after a night of binge-drinking, your body is severely dehydrated and running low on its stock of vitamins and nutrients. Start out the day with the best of all the hangover remedies out there—by fixing yourself a glass of lemon juice with a dollop of honey instead of sugar. Once you start to feel a little alive, get yourself a bowl of water-based fruit (melons are your friends during this time) or a crisp slice of slightly burned toast—brown bread baked lightly with just a dash of olive oil to help you get your energy reserves up and take on the day.

ALSO READ | Festive or binge drinking is hazardous to health; know how

Hangover remedies for after you’ve actually woken up

A night full of alcohol and we can tell our stomach lining isn’t ready to forgive after a generous hand with the alcohol bottle, and the nausea hasn’t disappeared yet either. Maintain distance from the coffee and tea machine as it’ll just aggravate your insides further. Ditch your morning cuppa and sip on water during the day or fresh coconut water which can be taken directly as a fluid or as a smoothie whipped up using the cream inside the shell. You’ll also find that chia seeds soaked in warm water do wonders for your digestive system.

In fact, jaggery will come to your rescue too. Just munch on some with til (sesame) and dry ginger powder to help keep the headache at bay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar) on Dec 29, 2019 at 9:59pm PST

Hangover remedies at lunch

Rather than going for a heavy lunch, instead go for a plate of curd and rice to soothe your stomach. Sweet potato or khichdi will also help you get your nutrient supply up without aggravating your fragile appetite.

Also don’t give in to the myth of consuming more alcohol may make you temporarily forget your existing hangover, because the dehydration and digestive upheaval is just piling up in the meantime and will need to be ultimately faced. Unfortunately, the ‘hair of the dog’ philosophy doesn’t apply here. If you’re hoping to make the most of the party season and to actually live to tell the tale, plan ahead and stock up on your hangover remedies sooner rather than later.

READ| Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Whatsapp Messages, Pics, Wallpapers, Photos

Here are these five tips for avoiding hangovers:

Eat before and while drinking. As alcohol is absorbed more quickly if your stomach is empty, it may help to eat something before drinking alcohol and during the time you’re drinking.

As alcohol is absorbed more quickly if your stomach is empty, it may help to eat something before drinking alcohol and during the time you’re drinking. Choose carefully. Beverages with fewer congeners are slightly less likely to cause hangovers than beverages with more congeners, but remember that all types of alcohol can result in a hangover.

Beverages with fewer congeners are slightly less likely to cause hangovers than beverages with more congeners, but remember that all types of alcohol can result in a hangover. Sip water between drinks. Drinking a full glass of water after each alcoholic drink will help you stay hydrated. It’ll also help you drink less alcohol.

Drinking a full glass of water after each alcoholic drink will help you stay hydrated. It’ll also help you drink less alcohol. Know your limits and only drink in moderation. Decide ahead of time how many drinks you’ll have — and stick to it. Don’t feel pressured to drink.

Decide ahead of time how many drinks you’ll have — and stick to it. Don’t feel pressured to drink. Take it slow. Avoid having more than one alcoholic drink in an hour. Stop drinking completely when you’ve reached your limit (or before then).

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd