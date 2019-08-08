Sunflower seeds: Why you need to add this superfood to your meals

Rich in antioxidant vitamin E, which helps protect the liver from damage, sunflower seeds are an extremely healthy addition to your salads and meals. Often advised by nutritionists, the seeds also make for a healthy snacking option as they help curb untimely hunger pangs by keeping one fuller for longer.

They also offer essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals which are vital for our body, making it essential to add them to one’s diet in some form or the other. Sunflower seeds contain nutrients and plant compounds that help reduce your risk of inflammation, heart disease and even type 2 diabetes.

Here are a few ways to consume this superfood in multiple ways.

* Sunflower seeds are a popular snack. They can be eaten as trail mix, and even added to salads and baked goods.

* They can even be roasted and consumed with some salt and pepper sprinkled on them.

* Coursely grounded sunflower seeds can be added to many main course dishes such as chicken curry, mix-vegetables, and pastas in order to add some flavour and extra nutrients.

* One can even add sunflower seeds to any soft preparations such as scrambled eggs to give them a crunchy texture.

* You can also prepare sunflower seed and butter spread and use as your morning bread spread. All you need is some sunflower seeds, sea salt and sugar/stevia. Just grind it together until it becomes a smooth paste.

* Add sunflower seeds to your cornflakes or cereal and enhance the nutrition quotient of your breakfast. Sunflower seeds add vitamin E and B-complex to this mix.

* Sunflower seeds can also be added to dry coconut chutney powder to make it more crunchy. The essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals will increase the nutrition value of your South Indian breakfast.