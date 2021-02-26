Know about these different ways of consuming amla for maximum health benefits

Indian vegetables, fruits, spices and herbs are known to be a powerhouse of goodness as they are not only healthy but also help boost immunity as they contain antioxidants. One such fruit is amla or Indian gooseberry, which is considered useful for treating many lifestyle issues including hair fall, digestion, and also improving eyesight among others.

But did you know that there are various forms in which amla can be consumed?

Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared the various ways you can have amla in our daily diet.

One can consume it raw, in pickled form, as a dried powder, or as homemade sweet berry concoctions that are extremely beneficial for health. It can be consumed as a raw drink, along with jaggery, as murabba, or in the form of dips and pickles. It is also a seasonal fruit during winters.

Powder: You can take 1 teaspoon of amla powder in the morning on empty stomach with one teaspoon of honey or warm water.

Juice: Take 20 ml of amla juice with warm water first thing in the morning.

Chyawanprash: The main ingredient of chyawanprash is amla. So you can have one teaspoon of chyawanprash with warm water either in the morning on an empty stomach or two hours post-meal.

ALSO READ | Are these superfoods part of your diet?

Amla murabba and pickle: “Make murabba or pickle this winter with fresh amlas in the market and enjoy it with your meals daily,” she said.

Fermented fruit: You can ferment amla and have one-two every day.

Amla candy: You can cut amla in pieces and dry them under the sun. Once they’ve been dried enough- you can store them and pop them daily as candies.

Which would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle