These tips will help you choose the right sports bra

Owing to the increased interest in fitness, the demand for athleisure has gone up — especially amid the pandemic. In fact, our favourite celebrities are also often spotted in comfy athleisure that can not only be worn during workouts but also while travelling. Athleisure wear is not just comfortable but is meant to be aesthetically appealing, too. However, what should you keep in mind when picking athleisure wear for yourself? That’s exactly what we are here to help you with — to make the right choice when buying outfits for your next cycling, running, or yoga session.

Why wear a sports bra?

Experts suggest that sports bras help reduce breast movement during exercises, further minimising discomfort. According to a July 2020 edition of the American College of Sports Medicine journal Exercise and Sport Sciences Reviews, a poorly fitted sports bra can cause significant discomfort and pain in active women and reduce their desire to take part in physical activity.

“Breasts, which have minimal anatomical support, can move excessively when women participate in physical activity, particularly during activities such as running or jumping. This movement can cause exercise-induced breast pain,” said Associate Professor McGhee, from Breast Research Australia, a study researcher.

According to McGhee, if women experience pain or discomfort due to poor breast support, they are less likely to exercise. “Inactivity can then cause them to put on weight, creating a vicious cycle of inactivity and further weight gain,” he mentioned in the study.

Apart from reducing pain or discomfort, sports bras can also regulate blood circulation and absorb sweat.

What to keep in mind when picking a sports bra?

Personal coach Saloni A took to Instagram to explain that sports bras

*Should be snug and not too tight

*Shouldn’t restrict your breathing

*You should be able to fit two fingers between your strap and your shoulder

*Should be tighter than your t-shirt bra

*Should have adjustable straps and bra of your cup size.

*Come in two varieties: low impact and high impact

*Should always be tested first

