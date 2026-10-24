How to check your liver after quitting alcohol: 3 tests that matter

If you have stopped drinking after regular alcohol consumption, it is natural to wonder what is happening inside your liver. Do you need to wait for symptoms to improve, or can tests actually show whether the liver is recovering?

No single test can answer this. Doctors generally use a combination of blood tests and imaging to assess liver injury, liver function and scarring.

We spoke to Dr Ameet Mandot, Director – Hepatology, Gleneagles Hospital Parel, about tests that can help determine whether alcohol has affected the liver and whether it is recovering.

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Which tests can show alcohol-related liver damage?

Depending on the history and examination, an ultrasound may assess the liver and detect fatty change or enlargement. Depending on the history and examination, an ultrasound may assess the liver and detect fatty change or enlargement.

Doctors generally start with blood tests that look at different aspects of liver health. As Dr Mandot explains, “Doctors generally start with liver blood tests, including ALT, AST, bilirubin, alkaline phosphatase, albumin and other relevant parameters.”