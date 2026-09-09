How to check your blood pressure correctly at home: The ‘7-2-2 Rule’ explained

Expert on the correct way to measure BP (Photo: Magnific)

What is the best way to measure blood pressure? According to cardiovascular surgeon Jeremy London, it is the “7-2-2 Rule.”

Expanding on it, he said, “7 days: take your blood pressure 2 times per day, morning and evening, 2 measurements each time. Then average all readings. Don’t solely rely on one annual blood pressure reading.”

But how reliable is this approach, and how should you measure your blood pressure correctly at home? Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explains.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.