How to calculate your daily protein requirement

How much protein do you need in a day? (Photo: Magnific)

Protein has become a major focus in conversations about fitness, weight management, and healthy ageing. But how much do you actually need every day? And does everyone need the same amount?

According to Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietician, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, protein requirements are primarily calculated based on body weight, but several other factors can influence an individual’s needs.

How much protein do you need?

“For a healthy adult, the ICMR-NIN recommendation is about 0.83 g of protein per kg of body weight each day,” said Sheikh. For example, a person weighing 60 kg would need approximately 50 g of protein a day based on this recommendation.

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However, this is not a one-size-fits-all number. “Factors such as age, body weight, level of physical activity and life stage can affect personal protein needs,” Sheikh explained.