How sleeping with lights on — even if they’re dim — may affect your sleep quality

From a sleep health perspective, it is not recommended to sleep with fairy lights on (Image: Freepik)

There’s something magical about sleeping with fairy lights on, or even warm lights. These lights can make a bedroom feel cosy, calm and Instagram-ready. But while they may help set the mood, sleep experts warn that keeping them on through the night could quietly disrupt your sleep in ways you don’t realise.

According to Dr Pooja T, Senior Specialist Pulmonologist at Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, even dim decorative lighting can interfere with how deeply and how well we sleep.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.