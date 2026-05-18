No vaccine, no cure: What the WHO Ebola health emergency means for Indians

The World Health Organization (WHO) has now declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC). Considering this is the highest level of global health alert issued by WHO, we asked experts all about the outbreak, which involves the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, considered dangerous because there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments available for a cure. As WHO officials have urged countries to strengthen surveillance, testing, and emergency response systems, should India be worried?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

All about Ebola

The outbreak has affected eastern Congo, especially the Ituri province, and Uganda.

Dr Aniket Mule, Consultant Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, noted that Ebola is a “rare but very serious viral infection” that can cause high fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, and in severe cases, bleeding and organ failure. “The recent concern comes from new outbreaks reported in parts of Africa, especially Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This has led global health authorities to closely watch the situation. One reason experts are particularly focused is that the current outbreak involves a strain for which there is no widely approved vaccine available,” said Dr Mule.

Here’s what you should note (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should note (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How does Ebola spread? Can it spread like Covid-19?

Ebola does not spread through the air like Covid-19. “It mainly spreads through direct contact with the blood, body fluids, or contaminated items of an infected person. Family members caring for patients and healthcare workers face higher risks if they do not follow proper precautions,” said Dr Mule.

The virus can also spread during unsafe burial practices that involve direct contact with infected bodies. Since transmission requires close physical contact, Ebola outbreaks are usually easier to contain than airborne infections, Dr Mule noted.

Should Indians be worried right now?

Dr Mule said that there is currently no reason to panic in India. “No outbreak has been reported in the country, and Ebola is not the type of virus that spreads casually in public or through everyday interactions. However, health authorities worldwide remain alert because international travel can sometimes lead to isolated imported cases.”

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Dr Mule also asserted that India has significantly improved its disease surveillance and airport screening systems since the Covid-19 pandemic, which enhances preparedness if any suspected case occurs. The focus right now should be on awareness, not fear.

What precautions should Indians follow?

People traveling to affected African regions should avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms like fever, bleeding, or severe illness. “It’s also crucial to avoid handling body fluids or coming into contact with dead animals, especially bats and primates, which are known carriers of the virus.”

Good hand hygiene is one of the simplest and most effective protective measures. “Healthcare workers should continue following strict infection-control practices and use protective equipment when necessary.”

For the general public in India, there is no need for masks, panic buying, or travel anxiety. A smarter approach is to stay informed through reliable health updates and avoid misinformation spreading on social media.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.