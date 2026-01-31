Step by step: Why 20 minutes is the ‘magic number’ for healthy aging

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Walking is often called the simplest form of exercise, and for seniors, it can be a powerful way to maintain health, mobility, and independence. The important thing, however, is to walk wisely, not to overdo it. To find out what is both ideal and safe, we spoke with Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare. He explains why gentle, steady walking is best as we age.
For older adults, doing more is not always better. “Gentle but regular walking does far more good for elderly people than anything very intense or prolonged,” says Dr Sinha. “A daily walk of about 20 to 30 minutes can significantly improve mobility, balance, and heart health, while also lowering the risk of falls.”
He stresses that pace matters more than distance. Walking slowly, taking breaks when needed, and even walking with a companion can make the habit both safer and more enjoyable.
“Walking is truly the key to longevity,” Dr Sinha adds. “It doesn’t really matter how far you walk. What matters most is that you walk frequently and at a pace that feels comfortable for your age and body.”
There is no universal walking target for seniors—and that’s intentional.
“Walking goals for seniors must always be personalised,” explains Dr Sinha. “They should focus on safety, comfort and a gradual increase in duration or distance. A single step-count goal does not work for everyone.”
While general health guidelines recommend around 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, Dr Sinha points out that this should be adapted based on age, existing medical conditions, and mobility levels.
“A senior with joint issues, heart disease, or balance problems will have very different needs compared to someone who is otherwise fit,” he says. “The goal should be consistency, not comparison.”
Walking offers a wide range of physical and mental health benefits, particularly because it is a weight-bearing exercise.
“When you walk, you carry your own body weight, which strengthens bones and muscles,” says Dr Sinha. “It lowers the risk of heart disease and stroke by improving heart and lung fitness, and also helps manage conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.”
He adds that regular walking can ease joint stiffness and muscle pain, improve balance and muscular stamina, reduce body fat, and support mental well-being by lowering stress and improving mood.
Despite its simplicity, walking needs to be done right—especially for seniors.
“Incorrect footwear or poor walking technique can lead to blisters, soft tissue injuries, or foot and shin pain,” warns Dr Sinha. He recommends choosing comfortable shoes with proper arch and heel support.
Technique and surface also matter.
“Take light, simple steps, ensuring the heel touches the ground before the toes,” he advises. “Whenever possible, walk on grass or softer surfaces instead of hard concrete to reduce joint impact.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
