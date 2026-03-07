The neck circumference rule: Why 17 inches in men and 16 inches in women is a red flag for sleep health

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
On his podcast, entrepreneur Raj Shamani asked Dr Manvir Bhatia, senior neurologist and sleep specialist, a simple question: how can one stop snoring? In response, she pointed out that weight management plays a major role, especially when fat accumulates around the abdomen and neck, which increases the chances of airway obstruction.
Expanding on this connection, Dr Prashant Makhija, Consultant Neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, explains why snoring is often more than just a noisy inconvenience.
“When body fat increases, it does not just sit around the waist,” says Dr Makhija. “Fat can deposit around the neck and throat as well. This narrows the upper airway.”
He explains that during sleep, throat muscles naturally relax. “If the airway is already tight due to excess tissue, it vibrates as air passes through, producing the snoring sound,” he says.
Dr Makhija further notes that abdominal fat can worsen the problem. “When you lie down, abdominal fat pushes against the diaphragm. This reduces lung capacity and increases the tendency of the airway to collapse.”
View this post on Instagram
“There is no single number that guarantees no snoring,” says Dr Makhija, “but the risk certainly rises when BMI enters the overweight or obese range.”
He adds that neck circumference can be a practical clinical indicator. “In men, a neck size above roughly 17 inches, and in women above 16 inches, has been associated with higher chances of obstructive sleep apnea. These are general markers, not strict cut-offs.”
He emphasises that these measurements are screening tools. “They help us identify who might need further evaluation, especially if they also report daytime sleepiness, morning headaches, or poor concentration.”
The encouraging news, according to Dr Makhija, is that even modest changes make a difference.
“Even a 5–10% reduction in body weight can improve snoring intensity and frequency,” he says. “In some individuals, modest weight loss significantly reduces the severity of sleep apnea.”
He adds that weight reduction improves airway stability, reduces fat deposition around the throat, and enhances overall lung function.
Weight management is only one part of the solution. “Sleeping on your side instead of your back can prevent the tongue and soft tissues from collapsing backward,” Dr Makhija advises. “Avoiding alcohol before bedtime is equally important, as alcohol relaxes throat muscles further.”
He also recommends addressing nasal congestion. “Chronic allergies or a blocked nose can worsen snoring. Treating the underlying cause can provide relief.”
For those diagnosed with moderate to severe sleep apnea, he highlights the role of medical devices. “CPAP therapy remains one of the most effective treatments. It keeps the airway open using continuous air pressure and significantly improves sleep quality and long-term health outcomes.”
Dr Makhija cautions against dismissing snoring as harmless. “Snoring is not just about noise. Persistent loud snoring, especially when accompanied by choking episodes or daytime fatigue, can signal sleep apnea.”
Untreated sleep apnea, he notes, is linked to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.
“The good news,” he concludes, “is that by addressing weight, improving sleep habits, and seeking timely medical advice, most people can significantly reduce their snoring and protect their long-term health.”