The neck circumference rule: Why 17 inches in men and 16 inches in women is a red flag for sleep health

On his podcast, entrepreneur Raj Shamani asked Dr Manvir Bhatia, senior neurologist and sleep specialist, a simple question: how can one stop snoring? In response, she pointed out that weight management plays a major role, especially when fat accumulates around the abdomen and neck, which increases the chances of airway obstruction.

Expanding on this connection, Dr Prashant Makhija, Consultant Neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, explains why snoring is often more than just a noisy inconvenience.

“When body fat increases, it does not just sit around the waist,” says Dr Makhija. “Fat can deposit around the neck and throat as well. This narrows the upper airway.”