How many eggs should you freeze to have a baby in the future?

If you want children in the future but aren’t ready to get pregnant now, egg freezing may be an option to consider. The procedure involves retrieving eggs from the ovaries and freezing mature eggs for later use. But how many eggs should you freeze to have a reasonable chance of having a baby? Does age matter, and will one cycle be enough?

“There is no single ideal number of eggs that guarantees a future pregnancy,” says Dr Amrita Singh, fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Preet Vihar, Delhi. The number depends on a woman’s age and egg quality.

For women freezing their eggs before 35, around 12 to 16 mature eggs may offer a reasonable chance of having one child in the future. Women hoping to have more than one child may need more. However, there is no fixed target that guarantees pregnancy, and a fertility specialist can help determine a suitable number based on individual circumstances.