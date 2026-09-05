How long can you really use eye drops after opening them?

Doctors on the right way to use an eye drop (Photo: Magnific)

An eye drop bottle may carry an expiry date months away, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you can safely use it until then. Once you open the bottle, repeated handling and environmental exposure can introduce microorganisms, potentially turning a seemingly harmless bottle into a source of eye infection.

So does that mean you should throw away every bottle after one month? Not necessarily, says Dr Purendra Bhasin, Ophthalmologist, Founder & Director, Ratan Jyoti Netralaya.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine

Does the one-month rule apply to all eye drops?

“Many multi-dose eye drops are recommended to be used within 28-30 days of opening, but this is not an absolute. The safe period depends on the product, preservative system and manufacturer’s instructions,” said Dr Bhasin.