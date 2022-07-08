How Indian-origin woman beat cancer in a UK trial

Kerala-born Jasmine David, 51, was given less than a year to live. Her breast cancer, which she had first beaten in 2018, resurfaced more aggressively within two years, affecting her lungs, lymph nodes and chest. Now, she has beaten the dreaded disease and made a ridiculous recovery a second time after she became a part of a clinical trial in the UK.

WHY DAVID WAS THE PERFECT TEST CASE

David, who belongs to Fallowfield in Manchester, Britain, is an Indian origin woman who was first diagnosed in November 2017 with triple negative breast cancer while working as a clinical lead at a care home in Manchester, UK. After six months of chemotherapy and mastectomy and 15 cycles of radiotherapy, she was declared cancer free. But 17 months later, she had a bout of severe cough and chest pain after which tests revealed that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs and lymph nodes. In October 2019, her scans showed multiple lesions throughout her body, implying she had a poor prognosis.

Doctors just gave her 10 months to live but her husband did not give up on her and as a last resort signed her up for a drug trial (clinical trial) under the National Health Services, a public health system in the UK. Davis agreed, thinking by becoming a subject of research, she would help others during her last days. After two years, doctors vouch that she is totally cancer-free. However, she will be on treatment till 2023.

WHAT WAS THE TREATMENT PROTOCOL AT THE TRIAL

The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and the Manchester Clinical Research Facility (CRF), who organised the trial, gave her an experimental drug, Atezolizumab. It was administered intravenously over a two-year period. The trial drug was given along with the antibody treatment (immunotherapy) drug Etizolisumab.

THE SIDE EFFECTS AND RECOVERY

Quoting David, a PTI report said that at first she had many horrible side effects, including headaches and spiking temperatures, so she was in hospital over Christmas and quite poorly. “Then thankfully, I started to respond well to the treatment,” she further said. By the time she celebrated her 50th birthday in February 2020, she was still in the middle of treatment and did not know what the future held. “Two-and-a-half years ago, I thought it was the end and now I feel like I’ve been reborn,” she said as she is looking to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary in September.

“We are really pleased that Jasmine has such a good outcome. We are continually testing new drugs and therapies to see if they can benefit more people,” Professor Fiona Thistlethwaite, medical oncologist and clinical director of Manchester CRF at The Christie was quoted as saying in the report.

HOW TUMOURS DISAPPEARED IN ANOTHER TRIAL

A similar wonder in the field of oncology happened in June. For the first time in the history of cancer, tumours had disappeared from every patient involved in a drug trial. As many as 18 rectal cancer patients participated in the trial, and each of them was given the same drug.

Surprisingly, the cancer had vanished and every single patient, and was undetectable by physical examination, endoscopy or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans. The study describing the results was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

According to a report published by The New York Times (NYT), Dr Luis A. Diaz Jr of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center said he knew of no other study in which a treatment completely obliterated a cancer in every patient.

He said he believes this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer.

The study found that on average, one in five patients had some sort of adverse reaction to Dostarlimab, the drug the patients took. Dostarlimab is also known as a checkpoint inhibitor. The medication, which was given every three weeks for six months, unmasks cancer cells, allowing the immune system to identify and destroy them and costs about $11,000 per dose.

Most adverse reactions are easily managed, the report said. However, as many as three to five per cent of patients who take checkpoint inhibitors have more severe complications. In some cases, these complications can result in muscle weakness and difficulty swallowing and chewing.

WHAT DOES NIHR DO?

NIHR invests significantly in people, centres of excellence, collaborations, services and facilities to support health and care research in England. Collectively these form the NIHR infrastructure. There are research projects happening every day across the UK that need volunteers to take part. Without volunteers, vital research that changes lives could not happen.