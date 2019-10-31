How good gut health can lead to glowing skin

It’s easy to forget that your skin is a vital functioning organ. With an average surface area of more than 21 square feet and 6 per cent to 10 per cent of your body weight, it’s actually the largest organ. Skin conditions like acne, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis are typically symptoms of something else in the body, especially your gut.

The gastrointestinal tract in a healthy human body houses billions of micro-organisms including beneficial bacteria and fungi creating a system of ‘micro-biome’, which has a strong influence on a range of aspects from reducing internal bodily inflammation (which prevents various life-threatening diseases and disorders like cancer, asthma and other auto-immune disorders from happening in the first place), maintaining a healthy appetite, developing healthy skin and hair, effectively aiding the crucial battle of optimal weight management and healthy skin.

There are several factors in our lives which makes it even harder for us to maintain a healthy gut, namely:

* Irregular lifestyle

* Lack of adequate sleep

* Unhealthy diet

* Excess amount of stress

Here are certain things that you can do for better-looking skin.

* Maintaining a schedule for all our daily activities like professional work, leisure, exercise and time for relaxation including occasional time-off, we can drastically reduce gut-related complications and get much closer to achieving a healthy immune system.

* Sleep or the lack of it may completely create havoc in our immune system. Working men and particularly women in traditional Indian societies are more susceptible to the nasty consequences of sleep deprivation over a prolonged period due to workspace as well as household responsibilities.

* Munching on readymade or junk food is okay for us once in a while, but relying on readily made and processed foods over a longer period may most certainly result in damaging the intestine, and overall gut health.

* Diets rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, seafood, healthy fats have been proven for years to be extremely beneficial for our gut micro-biome and have a long-term positive impact for our health.

* While we may not be able to limit the volume of stress, there are steps that can be incorporated to restrict the damages caused by it, such as regular light exercises, short mindful meditation, active socialising post-work daily.

* Keep your skin clean with daily exfoliation. You can use products made for this purpose or go low-tech with a warm washcloth followed by an astringent, such as witch hazel.

* Keep your skin protected from the sun by wearing sunscreen every day.

* Opt for noncomedogenic skincare products that don’t clog pores.

* Always moisturise your skin, even if it’s oily. There are moisturisers designed specifically for this skin type.

* Use collagen-boosting products that contain antioxidants, which may also be beneficial for keeping your skin healthy.