This is what happens to the body when you frequently take painkillers and antibiotics

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recently warned against the indiscriminate use of painkillers, particularly non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and antibiotics, citing the risks associated with their inappropriate use. It also advised healthcare professionals, pharmacies, retailers, distributors, and hospitals to ensure these medicines are used appropriately and prescription requirements are followed.

While painkillers may seem like an easy solution for a headache, body ache, or period cramps, frequent use can have consequences that are not immediately obvious. According to Dr Sagar Gupta, Director & Head – Kidney Diseases & Transplant Medicine, Asian Hospital, the kidneys can sustain damage without producing noticeable symptoms in the early stages.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Can everyday painkillers damage your kidneys?

“The concern with painkillers is that kidney damage can develop without obvious warning signs. Unlike an injury that causes immediate pain, kidney problems may remain silent until kidney function has already declined,” says Dr Gupta.

This is why some people may discover elevated creatinine levels during a routine blood test despite feeling completely well.

“The kidneys have a remarkable ability to compensate. By the time symptoms or abnormal kidney function become apparent, the damage may already be significant and, in some cases, irreversible,” he adds.

How much painkiller use is too much?

“Occasional use for a day or two is generally less concerning in someone with healthy kidneys. But taking painkillers regularly over weeks, particularly several times a week, is when the risk starts increasing,” says Dr Gupta.

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The risk can be greater if someone is dehydrated, older, diabetic or already has reduced kidney function. Low fluid intake and alcohol consumption can further add to the stress on the kidneys.

“If you find yourself reaching for painkillers routinely, that should be a reason to consult a doctor rather than simply continuing to buy them over the counter,” Dr Gupta says.

Avoid overuse of painkillers, says expert (Photo: Magnific) Avoid overuse of painkillers, says expert (Photo: Magnific)

Can unnecessary antibiotics affect the kidneys?

“Some antibiotics can be directly toxic to kidney cells, while others can trigger an inflammatory reaction in the kidneys. The risk becomes particularly relevant when antibiotics are self-prescribed or used when they are not required,” explains Dr Gupta.

For instance, antibiotics do not treat viral infections, yet people may sometimes take them without medical advice for illnesses such as common viral respiratory infections.

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“Antibiotics should be used only when prescribed, for the appropriate infection and for the duration advised by the doctor,” says Dr Gupta.

Who needs to be extra cautious?

Certain people have less kidney reserve and may therefore be more vulnerable to medication-related kidney injury. These include:

* People with existing kidney disease or reduced kidney function

* Older adults

* People with diabetes

* Those who are chronically dehydrated

* People with heart failure or liver disease

* Pregnant women

* Young children

“These groups have less physiological reserve, so an additional stress on the kidneys can have a greater impact than it would in an otherwise healthy person,” says Dr Gupta.

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He particularly cautions against self-medication in these groups. “Even an over-the-counter painkiller that appears harmless can become risky when the kidneys are already under stress,” he adds.

What should you do?

“If you are regularly needing painkillers, the focus should be on finding out why the pain keeps recurring rather than continuing to suppress it with medication,” Dr Gupta says.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.