Getting fewer than five hours of sleep a night for five consecutive nights may seem like a temporary setback, but it can affect how the body regulates blood sugar. Inadequate sleep can disrupt insulin sensitivity, hunger hormones, and stress responses, making glucose control more challenging.

Dr Himika Chawla, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetology, PSRI Hospital, explains that insufficient sleep can make the body less responsive to insulin, the hormone that helps glucose move from the bloodstream into cells. This can raise blood sugar levels, particularly after meals.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.