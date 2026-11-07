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Getting fewer than five hours of sleep a night for five consecutive nights may seem like a temporary setback, but it can affect how the body regulates blood sugar. Inadequate sleep can disrupt insulin sensitivity, hunger hormones, and stress responses, making glucose control more challenging.
Dr Himika Chawla, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetology, PSRI Hospital, explains that insufficient sleep can make the body less responsive to insulin, the hormone that helps glucose move from the bloodstream into cells. This can raise blood sugar levels, particularly after meals.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
How does five nights of poor sleep affect blood sugar?
When you consistently sleep for fewer than five hours, your body may become less sensitive to insulin. As a result, glucose may not be absorbed into cells as efficiently, potentially leaving more sugar circulating in the bloodstream.
“Not getting enough sleep can make you insensitive to insulin, the hormone that shuttles glucose into your cells. That may elevate your blood sugar, particularly after you eat,” says Dr Chawla.
Sleep deprivation can also affect hormones that regulate appetite and increase stress hormones such as cortisol. This may intensify hunger and cravings for calorie-dense foods, influencing eating habits and making healthy choices harder to maintain.
However, the extent of these effects varies between individuals, depending on their health, lifestyle and existing metabolic risk factors.
Why is poor sleep particularly concerning for people with diabetes or prediabetes?
“Having less sleep can wreak particular havoc on the metabolism of people with diabetes or prediabetes,” Dr Chawla explains. In people with diabetes, sleep deprivation may raise glucose levels and increase day-to-day fluctuations. Those with prediabetes may also find it harder to maintain stable blood sugar levels.
However, five nights of poor sleep do not automatically mean someone will develop diabetes. Several factors influence the risk, including genetics, body weight, diet, physical activity, and long-term sleep patterns.
How quickly can blood sugar regulation recover after poor sleep?
“ In general, adults require seven to nine hours of sleep per night,” says Dr Chawla.
To support better sleep and metabolic health, she recommends maintaining consistent bedtimes and wake-up times, eating balanced meals and exercising regularly. Avoiding caffeine late in the day and steering clear of large meals or snacks close to bedtime may also help.
For people with diabetes, maintaining prescribed medication schedules and monitoring blood sugar as advised are particularly important. Do not change medication doses or attempt to compensate for poor sleep without medical guidance.
If sleep problems persist or you experience unusual blood sugar fluctuations, consult your healthcare professional. Improving sleep is an important part of managing metabolic health, alongside a balanced diet, regular physical activity and appropriate medical care, she explains.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.