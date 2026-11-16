How excess vitamin B6 can do more harm than good: ‘Especially without medical supervision’

Vitamin B6, or pyridoxine, is an essential nutrient that supports brain development, nerve function, neurotransmitter production, and red blood cell formation. However, Dr Atampreet Singh, Director, Neurology, ShardaCare – Healthcity, says, “Consuming it in excessive quantities, for a prolonged period of time, particularly through high-dose supplements, can become harmful to the nervous system.”

“It can also damage the peripheral nerves, a condition known as peripheral neuropathy,” he adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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What causes vitamin B6 toxicity?

Many people unknowingly consume more than the recommended amount because this is present in several products, including multivitamins, B-complex supplements, energy drinks and certain health supplements. When these sources are combined, the overall intake can exceed safe limits.