How excess vitamin B6 can do more harm than good: ‘Especially without medical supervision’

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Vitamin B6, or pyridoxine, is an essential nutrient that supports brain development, nerve function, neurotransmitter production, and red blood cell formation. However, Dr Atampreet Singh, Director, Neurology, ShardaCare – Healthcity, says, “Consuming it in excessive quantities, for a prolonged period of time, particularly through high-dose supplements, can become harmful to the nervous system.”
“It can also damage the peripheral nerves, a condition known as peripheral neuropathy,” he adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
What causes vitamin B6 toxicity?
Many people unknowingly consume more than the recommended amount because this is present in several products, including multivitamins, B-complex supplements, energy drinks and certain health supplements. When these sources are combined, the overall intake can exceed safe limits.
Dr Singh says, “It is important to understand that vitamin B6 toxicity is not caused by eating foods naturally rich in the vitamin, such as bananas, potatoes, poultry, fish and whole grains. The primary concern is excessive supplementation, especially without medical supervision.”
“Adults generally require around 1.3–1.7 mg of vitamin B6 daily, depending on age and sex. The safe upper intake limit varies across health authorities, so people should not assume that higher doses are automatically beneficial,” he adds.
Early signs of Vitamin B6 toxicity
Talking about one of the earliest signs of vitamin B6 toxicity, Dr Singh says it is tingling or a pins-and-needles sensation in the hands and feet.
“Some individuals may experience numbness, burning sensations, increased sensitivity to touch or difficulty distinguishing their body’s position and movement,” he adds.
As the condition progresses, it can affect balance, coordination and the ability to walk steadily.
Dr Singh mentions, “In severe cases, nerve damage can significantly interfere with everyday activities. These symptoms develop because excessive pyridoxine can injure sensory nerve fibres, affecting the transmission of signals between the brain, spinal cord and other parts of the body.”
If someone experiences unexplained tingling, numbness or burning sensations while taking vitamin supplements, they should consult a neurologist and review their supplement intake.
Early identification is important because nerve damage may take months to improve and can sometimes persist even after the excess vitamin is discontinued.
Self-prescribing high-dose supplements for energy, nerve health, or general well-being can put the nervous system at risk.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.