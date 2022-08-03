scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

How donor hearts gifted life to Anwar, Lavanya and Mitesh

Their stories extend hope for a collaborative future by addressing the need for organ donation so that more people can benefit and get a quality life, says Dr Anvay Mulay, who is now Director, Advanced Cardiac Surgery and Heart Transplant, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas |
Updated: August 3, 2022 7:36:50 pm
According to a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 20 to 30 per cent of patients die waiting for a donated heart. (Photo: Getty)

Badlapur perhaps has the biggest story of change in Maharashtra. Thirty year-old Anwar Khan, who made history as the state’s first heart transplant patient, is now a computer repairer and has a supportive partner in Rumaana, whom he married six months ago. His prayer goes out for the 42-year-old brain dead woman from Pune whose heart was transplanted into his in Mumbai six years ago.

“I am perfectly fine and am keeping up with the routine exercises apart from taking the relevant medications,” he says. It took a viral infection to detect his condition. “I started getting symptoms of shortness of breath that persisted after the fever. A 2D Echo test showed that my heart was not functioning as well as it should. The ejection fraction was around 35 per cent, which meant I was at high risk of heart failure. I was extremely scared about the future. My father has a small business dealing with scrap and my mind raced at the expenses we would have to bear in the event of a surgery,” says Anwar.

Also Read |All about immune thrombocytopenic purpura, the rare blood disorder Mandy Moore suffers from

Doctors advised him to meet surgeons at Fortis hospital, Mumbai, where he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy or a low pumping capacity. His wait for a healthy donor heart was not too long as the parameters matched with a brain dead patient from Pune whose relatives had consented to donate organs.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Dr Sanjeev Jadhav, who was involved in the successful heart retrieval at Jehangir Hospital in Pune, and Dr Anvay Mulay, who performed the transplant at Fortis Hospital in Mumbai, gave Anwar a new lease of life. After 22 days in the ICU, Anwar regained his strength by following a proper diet that included home-cooked food and an exercise regimen. His medicines are life-long and with the belief that he could maintain his heart health with mindful living, Anwar completed his studies and picked up small jobs. “I had to leave my course in animation due to strict stay-at-home protocols for post-transplant patients in the initial months.” However, he soon started going to the gym and did not miss visits to the hospital or submitting 2D Echo reports every three months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

Anwar and his family (parents, three brothers and sister ) overcame many challenges during the pandemic. While his parents started convincing Anwar to get married and were looking for a suitable match, he admits that he did not think it would be a reality. “It is not often clear how long a person can survive after a heart transplant and I was not really optimistic that anyone would want to marry me,” says Anwar. He was pleasantly surprised when Rumaana agreed. “She knew everything about me as we have known each other for a long time. She works at a pharmacy and we got married six months ago. Yes, I really do have to keep pinching myself that this is not a dream,” he says.

Says Dr Mulay, who is now Director, Advanced Cardiac Surgery and Heart Transplant, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, “I am elated to witness so many patients not only getting a second chance to live but also making the most of this opportunity. It is the high risk and uniquely complicated nature of cases that induce a sense of purpose in us and allows us to demonstrate the importance of an experienced multi-disciplinary team approach coupled with determination to ensure patient-centric treatment and care. Additionally, it extends hope for a collaborative future by addressing the need for organ donation so that more people can benefit and get a quality life.” He recalls the time he used to display banners at Mulund railway station in 2015 appealing for organ donation. Dr Mulay and his team of surgeons have since completed more than 150 heart transplant surgeries and 80 per cent patients are alive and well. Some died during Covid and others for different reasons.

Also Read |Health ministry releases dos and don’ts to prevent contracting monkeypox

For 30-year-old Nanda, a resident of Mumbai’s Dharavi, nothing is more pleasant than seeing her five-year-old daughter Lavanya playing. Just months ago, the girl could barely walk. Eighteen-year-old Mitesh Dharve, a resident of Lonavala near Pune, now steps outside unworried. Last year, he was bed-ridden and a single footstep for him was like walking a mile. Both had a weak heart, which was functional enough to keep them breathing. Then they found a second life with a heart transplant.

“I would have never imagined Lavanya living like other kids. She was just a three-year-old when doctors found a major hole in her heart,” says Lavanya’s mother Nanda. With transplant being the only option left, Nanda, a single mother, had lost all hopes. But Lavanya’s teacher helped Nanda, referring her to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital where her child got her heart transplanted and received a full medical claim of over Rs 45 lakhs through a charitable organisation. “We waited for three months and then finally, a donor was found in Indore,” she says.

For Mitesh, it was altogether a different journey. His entire childhood was compromised as a little exertion brought him to his knees and he had to regain his breath. “By the time I turned 17, my heart was working just 15 per cent and it was like a slow death,” he said. But it all changed last year when he finally made up his mind and got himself registered for a heart transplant. “When I received a call of a heart donor being available in Pune, I quickly prepared myself for the operation,” Mitesh said.

With the cost of the transplant being Rs 25 to 30 lakhs, his father, a government employee, sold a piece of land in his hometown and arranged the remaining money through the help he received from the Tata charitable trust. Mitesh now wants to rejoin his school and dreams of going to college.

According to a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 20 to 30 per cent of patients die waiting for a donated heart. As per cardiovascular surgeons, both availability and logistics for transplants are limited. The heart has to be extracted from a brain-dead person and within four hours needs to be transplanted. Getting the organ from the person with the same blood group, the high cost of the operation, hesitation to donate the organ due to religious issues and lack of awareness are some other constraints. Moreover, patients are many times misguided by the risks associated with the transplant and post-operative complications and prefer to stay away. More awareness campaigns and living examples can change the story.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 07:33:45 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

4

Government withdraws data protection bill

5

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Featured Stories

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve
Explained

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south
Opinion

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

National Heart Transplant Day: Heart transplant patients form human chain to raise awareness
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement