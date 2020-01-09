How does your skin change during menopause?

Here are some things that happen to your skin during menopause. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here are some things that happen to your skin during menopause. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Menopause is a natural biological process, provided it happens at a normal age, which is once you touch 44. It all starts with irregular period, which eventually stop as the ovaries stop producing hormones. It is also accompanied with a loss of libido, and the hormonal imbalance can affect the skin as well.

During this time, the body demands good care. As it stops making collagen, the fat under the skin drops, making it look dry. Hormonal changes can cause sagging, especially around the neck, jawline and cheeks, resulting in fine lines and wrinkles all of a sudden.

Here are some things that happen to your skin during menopause.

* Hair and skin thinning are two common side-effects as estrogen levels fall. This means your skin becomes thin and prone to tears and bruises. This also speeds up ageing as skin texture gets lighter.

* Ageing is an inevitable process, but menopause speeds it up as the level of estrogen and collagen fall. They trigger loss of healthy fat in the skin, which begins to sag and form wrinkles. Along with that, you may also notice the appearance of fine lines.

* Estrogen impacts collagen production in our skin, making it look dull and uneven. Sometimes, this can also cause pigmentation and lead to an uneven skin tone. This is the time our skin needs more nutrients.

Here are some steps that you can take to prep your skin.

* You can never go wrong with basics. Cleansing and moisturising are two primary skincare tips that we have been hearing for the longest time and yes, they do help the skin even during menopause.

* To combat dry and dull skin texture, you must increase water intake in your daily routine. As the oil glands get inactive, skin loses its moisture and shine. Water helps to boost hydration.

* Again, a basic skin care tip — SPF. You still can do wonders to your skin with that neglected bottle of sun protection.

* Look for facial creams that are dedicated to skin tightening and wrinkles.

* Skin-lightening products can help fade spots. Toners can also help even out skin colour.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd