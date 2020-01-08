How does your body benefit when you cut down on sugar?

You can keep your skin youthful and let it age naturally by cutting down on sugary foods. (Source: Pixabay) You can keep your skin youthful and let it age naturally by cutting down on sugary foods. (Source: Pixabay)

For a while now, doctors and health experts have been talking about the need to do away with sugar from the diet. Sugar has a reputation for showing nasty effects on the body. And while it is difficult to cut down on it entirely, experts say it is the need of the hour. Besides, there are many healthier alternatives for when you are craving something sugary. And if you are wondering if cutting down on sugar can show some unmistakable signs, then the answer is yes. Read on.

Youthful skin

Nobody wants to grow old prematurely. A large part of aging is the effect on the texture of the skin. You can keep your skin youthful and let it age naturally by cutting down on sugary foods. Experts say that the sugar molecules enter the body and then bind and deform the collagen — a structural protein that gives the skin its youth. Also, eating less sugar can reduce the inflammation on the skin, by decreasing the insulin spike in the blood.

Better mood

While sugar craving is real, and sometimes directly linked to the mood, too much consumption is associated with a higher rate of depression. Experts say this happens because the sugar can impact brain function and alter your mood. In fact, according to The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, women who consume more added sugar are more likely to be depressed than those who do not.

While the addiction is real, once you cut down on sugar, the cravings fade away, too. (Source: Pixabay) While the addiction is real, once you cut down on sugar, the cravings fade away, too. (Source: Pixabay)

Good breath, improved smile

Your sweet tooth can be harming your teeth and the way you smile. As we all know, sugary foods cause cavities in teeth, which can harm the overall dental health. In fact, sugar also interacts with the bacteria in the mouth, causing the teeth to decay and the mouth to smell. When you stop eating sugar, you get rid of these problems, too.

Weight loss

All that extra weight that you have been trying to lose, will be made possible once you stop consuming sugar. While it is addictive, when we cut down on our consumption, our cravings reduce, too. Experts say that it is especially important because eating too much of sugar can make us resistant to leptin — the hunger regulating hormone — that tells the body when to stop eating. This resistance can make us eat more than we require, causing us to gain weight.

Better immune system

Sugar causes chronic inflammation which, experts say, can weaken the immune system and make you susceptible to cold and flu. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating 100 grams of sugar in any form can lower the white blood cells’ power to fight the bacteria by 50 per cent.

