How can walking change your brain for the better?

A good walk can do wonders for your mental health and cognitive functioning. Better self-perception, good mood, and healthy self-esteem are by-products of it.

A good walk can do wonders for your mental health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

You might be aware of how walking can help the human body but did you know that it can help your brain as well? A 30 minutes walk every day, five days a week can do wonders for your brain.

The brain is often described as being like a muscle; however, the brain as a muscle theory does not work quite well. For the good health of the brain, there are various activities you can explore and walking is one of them. Here’s how it helps:

Boosts memory

The hippocampus is a small organ located within the brain’s medial temporal lobe and this region regulates emotions. It is a part of the brain which is also associated with learning and memory systems. As you start getting old, this part of the brain starts shrinking, which results in forgetfulness and memory loss. This may increase the risk of dementia which is common among older adults. Walking helps to improve this memory power and increase the volume of the hippocampus.

Improves mental health

A good walk can do wonders for your mental health. It will not only help you feel good but will also help improve self-perception, mood, and self-esteem. You will start experiencing better sleep quality, reduced stress levels, anxiety and fatigue.

Enhances creativity

Creativity levels become consistently and significantly higher when you engage in walking. If your job profile involves delivering a creative task, walking is definitely something you should think about. It will bring more productivity to your work.

Boost cognitive functioning

Walking daily can increase levels of a critical protein in the brain called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (or BDNFs). If you can increase BDNFs, you improve your cognitive functioning.

It’s time to put on your walking shoes and take a step towards a healthy body and a healthy mind.

– With inputs from Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO of GOQii. 

