Urine is not formed the way you think it is

. Discover how urine forms through filtration, reabsorption, and secretion with expert input from Dr. Shyam Varma. (Source: Freepik)

Most people think of urine as the result of drinking too much water or juice. But what many don’t realise is that urine is actually made from your blood, not directly from what you drink.

As Dr Shyam Varma, Consultant, Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai explains, “Yes, urine is formed from the blood, not directly from the liquids you drink. While the fluids you consume do contribute to hydration, it is your blood plasma, the fluid portion of blood, that is continuously filtered by the kidneys to form urine.”

This process happens inside your kidneys and is part of a carefully balanced system that keeps your body healthy by removing waste and excess substances. Let’s break it down.