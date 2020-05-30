How does alkaline water boost immunity?

A lot of people have taken to talking about immunity-boosting measures, along with Actor Anushka Sharma. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) A lot of people have taken to talking about immunity-boosting measures, along with Actor Anushka Sharma. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Ever since the coronavirus has impacted the world, immunity boosters have become the buzzword. A lot of people have taken to talking about immunity-boosting measures, along with actor Anushka Sharma who has been sharing tidbits from her lockdown days along with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Alkaline water has a ph level 8 to 10 against the pH level of 6.5 to 7.5 for drinking water. This gives a measure of how acidic or basic a substance is on a scale of 0-14. Generally, regular drinking water has a ph of 7 making it neither acidic nor alkaline. Alkaline water has antioxidant properties and helps to fight free radicals.

There are quite a few studies which highlight the benefits of drinking alkaline water. According to one published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, alkaline water provides higher longevity in terms of deceleration in ageing as it increases survival functions. In another study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, a significant difference was observed in the whole blood viscosity of participants after consuming alkaline water as opposed to drinking regular water after a vigorous workout.

A study published in Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine indicated that drinking alkaline water may prevent osteoporosis and protect pancreatic beta cells with its antioxidant effects.

How does alkaline water boost one’s immunity?

An excess amount of toxic compounds in the body means it will have to work extra hard to maintain its biological functions. This may lead to weakness. On the other hand, alkaline water neutralises these toxic compounds present in the body. Moreover, alkaline water is more easily absorbed by the body. This allows your body to use the water you drink effectively, and toxins and harmful substances are flushed out of your system more easily.

Drinking alkaline water regularly can improve the performance of your circulatory system, says Dr Suresh Sisodia, Sr. Vice President, Havells India Ltd. It alters the quality of blood in such a way that more oxygen is carried to vital organs. All benefits of alkaline water work in tandem to make the immune system stronger in order to fight foreign pathogens and infections.

Due to its basic nature, alkaline water neutralises the acidic content in the bloodstream, lowers the Oxidation Reduction Potential (ORP) resulting in the antioxidant nature of water while introducing a variety of natural minerals to regular drinking water. Drinking alkaline water has umpteen number of health benefits such as supporting digestion and assimilation, strengthening of bones, weight reduction, better hydration for skin and body alongside other benefits such as anti-ageing and detoxifying properties, etc.

Further, it also relieves acid reflux, which affects people who eat cuisines that tend to be spicy. Additionally, alkaline water has antioxidant properties that help to prevent the growth of cell-damaging free radicals, which can accelerate the ageing process.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd