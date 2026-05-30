‘How do you know when to take rectal bleeding seriously?’

Seeing blood after a bowel movement can be unsettling and can even trigger panic. So when a Quora user asked: ‘How do you know when to take your rectal bleeding seriously? Could it be a symptom of more serious conditions?,’ we reached out to Dr Waseem Ramzan Dar, Attending Consultant – Gastroenterology at ShardaCare Healthcity, who said that not all rectal bleedings signal something serious. “But the challenge lies in finding out if it’s a minor issue. Ultimately, the answer lies in patterns — how much you bleed, how often it happens, and what other symptoms show up,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

When the bleeding is harmless

“Small amounts of bright red blood on toilet paper or in the stool are often linked to minor issues like piles or fissures,” Dr Dar tells indianexpress.com, while assuring that these are common and usually manageable conditions.

Your lifestyle choices also play a big role. Chronic constipation and straining during bowel movements often trigger piles and fissures.

“A low-fiber diet, inadequate water intake, and lack of physical activity can worsen these problems,” Dr Dar explains, while adding that spicy or processed foods may also irritate the digestive system in some people.

Eating spicy or processed foods may also cause piles or fissures in some people, which may trigger rectal bleeding (Image: Unsplash) Eating spicy or processed foods may also cause piles or fissures in some people, which may trigger rectal bleeding (Image: Unsplash)

Piles can lead to painless, bright red bleeding, and fissures may cause pain during bowel movements.

A common identifying hack is the colour of the blood. “Bright red blood usually comes from the lower part of the digestive tract and is often less serious.”

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Why should you worry about your rectal bleeding

In serious conditions, the bleeding is often accompanied by other warning signs as well. For instance, in the case of infections or inflammation in the bowel, one may also experience diarrhoea and discomfort.

“Frequent bleeding, large amounts of blood, or bleeding with other symptoms should not be ignored,” Dr Dar cautions. If the bleeding is new, persistent, unexplained, or accompanied by symptoms like dizziness, weakness, or fainting, it’s best to get it evaluated early.

Other warning signs include black stools — which indicate that the bleeding is coming from “higher up in the digestive system” — severe abdominal pain, vomiting blood, or unexplained weight loss. A sudden change in bowel habits alongside bleeding is another signal that shouldn’t be ignored.

“More serious causes include polyps or colorectal cancer, which may present with ongoing or hidden bleeding,” he further adds.

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What’s next?

“Doctors may start with a physical examination and medical history,” Dr Dar tells us the next course of action. This may be followed by blood tests, stool tests, or imaging if needed.

Procedures like colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy are often used to directly examine the colon and identify the source of bleeding, helping guide appropriate treatment.

So, while rectal bleeding may be common, it isn’t something to ignore blindly. “If the bleeding is new, persistent, or unexplained, it is always better to consult a doctor to rule out any serious condition.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.