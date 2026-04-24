‘How do old people lose all their teeth; how can I prevent this for myself?’

A large percentage of the elderly wear dentures. But is tooth loss an inevitable fate? Do you really need to prepare yourself for a toothless future? Similar thoughts troubled one internet user who took to Quora seeking answers: How do old people lose all their teeth? And how can I prevent this for myself?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Curious, we decided to dig deeper and turns out, the answer isn’t as inevitable as it seems. “Tooth loss in older adults is mostly due to gum disease (periodontitis), tooth decay, and years of wear and tear, not just ageing itself,” says Bengaluru-based dentist and educator Ichita Joshi. “In fact, studies show that caries and periodontal disease together account for more than half of tooth loss cases.”