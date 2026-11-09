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A high blood pressure reading can be unsettling, especially when it appears suddenly. But can you actually lower it naturally within minutes, or does blood pressure usually take longer to come down?
This is what an internet user also asked on Quora. The query reads: How do I quickly lower blood pressure naturally?
Speaking with indianexpress.com, Dr Saurabh Juneja, Director & HOD, CTVS, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explains that a temporary rise in blood pressure may settle after a few minutes of rest, but consistently high blood pressure needs longer-term management.
“Blood pressure can sometimes fall after a few minutes of quiet rest, especially if the reading was temporarily raised by stress, activity, caffeine or incorrect measurement,” says Dr Juneja.
However, “sustained high blood pressure usually needs consistent lifestyle changes and, when prescribed, medication.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Got a high BP reading? Don’t panic; check it again
A single high reading does not necessarily mean your blood pressure is consistently high. If you get an unexpectedly elevated reading, first make sure you have measured it correctly.
“Sit quietly for at least five minutes, keep your feet on the floor, support your arm at heart level and repeat the measurement after a minute,” says Dr Juneja.
Position the cuff correctly on the bare upper arm. Take two readings about a minute apart and record them. If the numbers remain unusually high, monitor them and speak with your doctor.
“Do not panic after a single high reading. First, check whether you measured correctly,” he says.
It is also important not to stop, increase or change prescribed blood pressure medication based on one reading unless your doctor advises you to.
What can actually lower BP over time?
There is no reliable way to permanently bring down consistently high blood pressure within minutes. Lifestyle changes can help, but they work gradually.
Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing salt intake and eating more fruits and vegetables can support healthier blood pressure. Choosing whole grains and other heart-healthy foods, limiting alcohol, avoiding tobacco, managing stress and getting adequate sleep can also help.
“These changes work gradually rather than overnight, so consistency matters,” says Dr Juneja.
For people who already have hypertension, lifestyle changes may need to be combined with prescribed medication. Regular home monitoring can also help track whether these changes are making a difference.
Can lemon water or garlic quickly lower BP?
Lemon water, garlic, coconut water, certain juices and herbal drinks are often recommended online as quick fixes for high blood pressure. But they should not be used as an immediate treatment for a significantly elevated reading.
“While some foods can be part of a healthy, heart-friendly diet, they should not be considered an immediate treatment for significantly high BP,” says Dr Juneja.
“There is no reliable food or drink that should replace prescribed medication or medical care when blood pressure is very high.”
So while such foods can be part of an overall healthy diet, they should not delay medical care. Dr Juneja also advises against experimenting with supplements or other remedies without discussing them with a doctor.
When should you seek urgent medical help?
A blood pressure reading above 180/120 mmHg is considered severely high. If you get a reading above this level, wait at least one minute and measure it again.
“If it remains above this level, contact a healthcare professional promptly, even if you feel well,” says Dr Juneja.
If the reading above 180/120 mmHg is accompanied by “chest pain, breathlessness, severe weakness or numbness, difficulty speaking, vision changes or other concerning symptoms”, the situation can be a medical emergency.
In these situations, do not wait for a home remedy to lower the reading. Seek emergency medical attention.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.