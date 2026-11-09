A high blood pressure reading can be unsettling, especially when it appears suddenly. But can you actually lower it naturally within minutes, or does blood pressure usually take longer to come down?

This is what an internet user also asked on Quora. The query reads: How do I quickly lower blood pressure naturally?

Speaking with indianexpress.com, Dr Saurabh Juneja, Director & HOD, CTVS, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explains that a temporary rise in blood pressure may settle after a few minutes of rest, but consistently high blood pressure needs longer-term management.

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“Blood pressure can sometimes fall after a few minutes of quiet rest, especially if the reading was temporarily raised by stress, activity, caffeine or incorrect measurement,” says Dr Juneja.