‘How do I know I am insulin resistant?’

On his podcast, Raj Shamani asked author and researcher Karan Sarin a question many silently wonder about: “How do I know that I am insulin resistant?” Responding, Sarin pointed to visible markers — skin tags around the neck, increasing waist size, high blood pressure, erectile dysfunction (ED) in men and PCOS in women — suggesting these could strongly indicate insulin resistance.

But how accurate are these signs? To substantiate the topic, we spoke to Dr Himika Chawla, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetology, PSRI Hospital, Delhi, who explains what truly signals insulin resistance, and what requires proper testing.

Are skin tags and a growing waist reliable early markers?

“Skin tags and a growing waistline can be early visible clues of insulin resistance, especially when fat accumulates around the abdomen,” says Dr Chawla.