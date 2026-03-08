‘How do I improve my eyesight naturally?’

A combination of healthy habits, proper nutrition, and regular eye examinations is the most sustainable approach to preserving vision (Images: Freepik)

Recently, on Quora, a user asked whether it’s possible to improve eyesight naturally. So, we reached out to Dr Jayashree K Bhat, Consultant – Ophthalmology, Aster RV Hospital, seeking answers, and she said that while refractive errors like myopia or hyperopia usually need glasses or medical treatment, natural methods can still play a big role in keeping eyes comfortable and healthy. Certain natural practices and dietary/lifestyle choices can help support eye health, reduce strain, and slow age-related decline.

“Natural methods are highly effective in supporting eye health and reducing strain, but they do not replace corrective lenses or medical treatment when required. A combination of healthy habits, proper nutrition, and regular eye examinations is the most sustainable approach to preserving vision,” the eye specialist told indianexpress.com.