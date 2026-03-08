‘How do I improve my eyesight naturally?’

A long screen exposure strains the eye muscles and dries the eyes.

5 min readNew DelhiMar 8, 2026 05:55 PM IST
eyesightA combination of healthy habits, proper nutrition, and regular eye examinations is the most sustainable approach to preserving vision (Images: Freepik)
Recently, on Quora, a user asked whether it’s possible to improve eyesight naturally. So, we reached out to Dr Jayashree K Bhat, Consultant – Ophthalmology, Aster RV Hospital, seeking answers, and she said that while refractive errors like myopia or hyperopia usually need glasses or medical treatment, natural methods can still play a big role in keeping eyes comfortable and healthy. Certain natural practices and dietary/lifestyle choices can help support eye health, reduce strain, and slow age-related decline.

“Natural methods are highly effective in supporting eye health and reducing strain, but they do not replace corrective lenses or medical treatment when required. A combination of healthy habits, proper nutrition, and regular eye examinations is the most sustainable approach to preserving vision,” the eye specialist told indianexpress.com.

eyesight A long screen exposure strains the eye muscles and dries the eyes (Image: Unsplash)

Eye specialist-approved tips to naturally improve eyesight

Dr Bhat recommended the following ways to keep the eyesight in check naturally:

  • Follow the 20-20-20 rule: A long screen exposure strains the eye muscles and dries the eyes. Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds to relax the focusing muscles and reduce digital eye strain.

  • Blink more often: Blinking helps lubricate the eyes and prevent dryness. When using screens, people blink 60% less. Make a conscious effort to blink every few seconds, especially when working on a computer or phone.

  • Get Proper Sleep: Your eyes need rest to repair and regenerate. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep every night. Lack of sleep can cause dry eyes, twitching, and blurred vision. Keep your sleep environment calm, dark, and screen-free to support deep, restful sleep.

  • Stay Hydrated: Dehydration can lead to dry eyes and blurry vision. Ensure you drink at least 8-10 glasses of water every day to keep your body and eyes hydrated. Limit caffeine and alcohol, as they can dehydrate your body and affect your eyesight.

  • Protect eyes from UV exposure: Wearing UV-protected sunglasses outdoors reduces long-term damage and lowers the risk of cataracts and retinal degeneration.

  • Maintain proper lighting and posture: Reading or working in poor lighting or incorrect posture increases eye strain. Proper ambient lighting and screen positioning at eye level help reduce eye strain.

  • Exercise Regularly: Eye exercises do not permanently correct vision, but they improve flexibility, focus, and comfort, especially for people with screen-related strain.

eyesight Blinking more often helps lubricate the eyes and prevent dryness (Image: Freepik)
Which exercise can help improve eyesight naturally?

According to Dr Bhat, eye exercises “do not correct vision permanently.” However, they can certainly help improve flexibility, focus, and comfort, especially for people with screen-related strain. Here are some of the eye exercises she recommends:

  1. Blinking: Blinking is a natural way to refresh and lubricate the eyes, reducing dryness and irritation. Blink rapidly 10–15 times, then close your eyes and rest for a few seconds. Repeat this cycle a few times.
  2. Eye rolling: An effective exercise to improve blood circulation to the eyes and strengthen the eye muscles. Sit with your back straight and shoulders relaxed. Look up and slowly roll your eyes in a clockwise direction, completing a few circles before switching to a counterclockwise direction.
  3. Focus shifting: Helps improve the flexibility of the eye lens and strengthens the eye muscles. Hold your thumb about 10 inches in front of your face. Focus on your thumb for a few seconds, then shift your focus to a distant object and hold for a few seconds. Repeat this process 10–15 times.
  4. Near and far focus: This is another excellent exercise for enhancing the eye’s focusing ability. Place your thumb about 10 inches from your face. Focus on your thumb for a few seconds, then shift your focus to an object that is at least 20 feet away.

Any foods that can help improve eyesight?

“A balanced diet rich in specific nutrients plays a key role in maintaining vision and preventing degeneration,’ Dr Bhat notes. She recommends eating these food items for good eye health.

  • Leafy greens (spinach, kale): Rich in lutein and zeaxanthin that protect the retina
  • Carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin: High in beta-carotene for night vision
  • Fatty fish (salmon, sardines): Omega-3s support retinal health and reduce dry eyes
  • Citrus fruits and berries: Vitamin C helps delay cataracts
  • Nuts and seeds: Vitamin E and zinc protect eye cells

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

