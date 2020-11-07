How clean plant-based diets are proving to be beneficial for women’s health

Recent studies have revealed the ample benefits of a plant-based diet in fostering women health. (Photo: Pixabay)

A clean plant-based diet is the best way to make a switch to a healthier lifestyle not just for losing weight but for many other benefits. Not only that but recent studies have revealed that the diet is great in maintaining a woman’s health.

As per Harvard medical school studies, “cutting back on meat and increasing our plant-intake is one of the best ways to boost our immune systems”. It states that as plant-based foods are easier to absorb, they are also great for our digestive tract.” “When we talk about women’s health, vaginal health is often ignored. It is extremely important for women to maintain vaginal health as this directly affects the overall wellbeing. Multiple factors like pregnancy, hormones etc, can impact vaginal health” says Arti Gill, co-founder of Oziva.

Ahead, Gill explains why one should incorporate a plant-based diet in their lifestyle to ensure vaginal well-being.

“Eating a plant-based diet has been found to support the generation of good bacteria which is necessary for combating disease-causing microbes. It also helps maintain its natural pH balance” says Gill.

Add a lot of whole foods, greens, and fresh fruits because not only do they help regulate your period cycle but also contribute in maintaining a healthy vagina. Seasonal fruits and vegetables like cranberry help the vagina in maintaining its odour and keeps urinary tract infections at bay which is caused by the presence of bad bacteria. A plant-based diet also helps the vagina to naturally clean itself thus keeping it free from infections.

Plant-based items to be consumed during menopause

“Females undergo maximum changes during menopause with women often facing symptoms like mood swings and hot flashes. While one can’t eliminate this natural process completely, a lot of the symptoms can be managed with a holistic and clean lifestyle” suggests Gill.

A few food items that will come to your rescue to help you easily navigate through these symptoms are:

Black cohosh: “This flowering plant supports female hormones and reduces hot flashes,” says Gill. Not only that it also aids in the reduction of sweating during your nighttime sleep.

Shatavari: This age-old Ayurvedic herb improves estrogen levels and also relieves one of issues of vaginal dryness. It also has a positive impact on your mood.

Red clover: “Night sweats that are experienced by women during menopause can be controlled by red clover, also known as Tripatra (in Hindi). It also helps improve bone density,” says Gill.

While other medicinal herbs like Ashwagandha and Lodh Bark help soothe the uterus and control menopause symptoms.

Plant-based items to be consumed if you have PCOS

Likewise, hormonal imbalance in women causes serious disorders like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome aka PCOS. While it has been found that almost one in every five women in India suffers from PCOS, it is important to note that the same can be fairly regulated through adequate exercise, shift in lifestyle and consuming a diet rich in plant-based foods on a daily basis.

“Eating whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds and fresh herbs and condiments like Tulsi, cinnamon and turmeric have also been proven to improve insulin resistance and decrease cortisol levels. This helps the body lose excess weight and control other symptoms of PCOS” says Gill.

A clean plant-based diet can do wonders for improving overall health in women. “From managing symptoms of menopause by regulating hormones to sustaining healthy female genitalia, the merits of plant-enriched diets cannot be stressed enough,” shares Gill.

