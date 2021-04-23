How can you safeguard your child in the second wave of COVID-19? Find out

Wear the mask properly and not below the nose in public places. (Photo: Pixabay)

Last year, children were less affected, and in a lot less vulnerable state than this year. It has been seen that many children have taken ill in the second wave of the COVID-19 infection. Dr Jesal Sheth, senior consultant-paediatrician, Fortis Hospital, Mulund says that children are reported to have mild symptoms or of being asymptomatic and super spreaders.

“The symptoms may include rash, gastrointestinal symptoms, weakness, persistent fever, increased respiratory problems, and dry cough. Kids seem to spread the virus rather quickly, but utmost precautions need to be taken as we are uncertain of its impact on them.”

As such, it is advised to consult a doctor and get a COVID test done if your child shows any symptoms. Follow the safety guidelines of masking, sanitising and maintaining social distancing.

The doctor makes some recommendations that can be followed to minimise the risk. Read on.

Maintain distance

– Maintain social distancing.

– Refrain from coming in contact with visitors, unless necessary.

– No outdoor playtime for kids or meeting friends. Encourage them to play indoor games and organise virtual meets with friends.

– Wear the mask properly and not below the nose in public places.

Personal hygiene

* Avoid touching eyes, nose and face.

* Wash and sanitise hands at frequent intervals.

* Cover the face and mouth while sneezing or coughing.

* Stay home if not feeling well, to avoid the spread of germs/infection.

Home hygiene

– To reduce any infection, disinfect high-touch surface areas.

– Clean the doorknobs, tables, chairs, handrails frequently.

– Remove shoes outside.

– Use a dustbin with lids.

– Clean and wash the food items before storing and consuming.

