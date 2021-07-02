How can you protect yourself from non-Covid illnesses in the monsoon?

Use rain protection gear like umbrellas, raincoats when stepping out. Try not to walk in dirty water puddles to prevent bacterial, viral infection. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

While staying safe and healthy is the need of the hour, seasonal illnesses are bound to afflict people if they are not careful. When the summer heat subsides and monsoons arrive, the change in weather increases the risk of infections. As such, it becomes imperative to take some precautionary preventive measures for health.

Kanchan Naikawadi, the managing director and preventive healthcare specialist at Indus Health Plus, shares with indianexpress.com a few diseases that affect people during the wet season, and the ways in which they can keep their immunity.

1. Food and water-borne diseases: Eating freshly-cooked home food is the best way to stay healthy. Drinking boiled or purified water is essential. Don’t forget to wash your hands frequently.

Hepatitis A, cholera, typhoid and diarrhea are common if proper hygiene is not maintained. Drinking contaminated water and junk food prepared in unclean conditions can also affect your body. Stomach related issues and fever, and in some cases of Hepatitis A, acute liver failure, are severe effects.

2. Malaria and dengue: Due to heavy rains, water gets accumulated in different areas, becoming stagnant over time. This acts as the perfect breeding spot for mosquitoes which invite diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya. Dengue reduces your blood platelet count, which can become fatal.

Mosquito repellents, nets are ways to avoid the insect as are shutting doors, windows before evening. Empty your plant pots, and don’t let water get collected in your house.

3. Common flu and viral fever: These air-transmitted diseases are common throughout the year. During monsoons, there is a rapid increase. Due to the higher moisture content in the air, micro-organisms get a suitable environment to grow, resulting in more infections. Some of the symptoms include fever, sore throat, runny nose, watery eyes.

Use rain protection gear like umbrellas, raincoats when stepping out. Try not to walk in dirty water puddles to prevent bacterial, viral infection. Always keep a change of socks, shoes, clothes. Take a hot shower when you return home.

4. Eating healthy: Consuming fresh and hygienic food is necessary to avoid many diseases. Have seasonal fruits like apples, jamuns, litchi, plums, cherries, peaches, papayas, pears and pomegranates. In addition, go for healthy and nourishing soups. Replace fried snacks with bhuttas, sprouts bhel — this can avoid bloating. Rejuvenate your body by drinking herbal tea with lemon, honey and tonics made up of ginger, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, tulsi, etc.

“We also need to remember Covid-19 is still persisting. Many experts suggest there may be a spike in the number of cases during the rainy season. Ensure you avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. Eat healthy and increase your immunity. Exercise and meditate to keep your mental and physical health in check. Get a full body check-up to ensure you have taken all the measures to prioritise your health,” says Naikawadi.

