‘How can someone differentiate between normal dehydration and the excessive thirst associated with diabetes?’

We all feel thirsty after a workout, in hot weather, or even after a salty meal. But when that thirst doesn’t go away even after drinking enough water, it could be your body trying to signal something more serious. One such concerned internet user took to online forum Quora seeking answers: ‘How can someone differentiate between normal thirst and the excessive thirst associated with diabetes?’

Curious, we decided to dig deeper and reached out to Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Consultant- Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai, who said there’s a clear difference between everyday thirst and the kind linked to diabetes. Let’s understand more below.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Normal vs excessive thirst: What’s the difference?

Excessive thirst in Diabetes is persistent, often accompanied by frequent urination and fatigue (Image: Unsplash) Excessive thirst in Diabetes is persistent, often accompanied by frequent urination and fatigue (Image: Unsplash)

“Normal thirst usually occurs after heat, exercise, or dehydration and improves after drinking fluids,” she explains. Occasional thirst is normal. But if it becomes constant, unquenchable, or is paired with other symptoms, it shouldn’t be ignored.

Excessive thirst associated with diabetes is often persistent and doesn’t ease easily. “It is often accompanied by frequent urination, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss,” Dr Agarwal adds.

The reason lies in how the body reacts to high blood sugar levels. “In diabetes, high blood sugar pulls fluid out of body tissues and increases urine production, leading to dehydration,” Dr Agarwal explains.

This fluid loss triggers a cycle: your body keeps asking for more water, even when you’re drinking enough. This means if you’re drinking water but still feel constantly thirsty, it may not be just dehydration.

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When should you get concerned?

The pattern of thirst matters as much as the intensity. “Thirst that is persistent throughout the day, not relieved even after drinking enough fluids, or wakes you up at night, should raise concern,” she says.

Other symptoms to watch for include:

Frequent urination

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Increased hunger

Unexplained weight loss

Dry mouth or slow-healing wounds

These signs often appear together and may indicate that the body is struggling to regulate blood sugar. To put it simple, persistent thirst can be an early warning sign of Diabetes and recognising it early can make all the difference. So if you ever feel that no matter how much water you are drinking, you’re still thirsty, it might be time to pay a visit to the doctor.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.