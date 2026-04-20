Chest pain can be confusing and, at times, alarming. Many people often find themselves in a state of panic as soon as they feel the pain. One such concerned internet user took to the online forum Quora seeking answers. Their query read: ‘How can I tell if my chest pain is due to gas or a heart problem?’

While many people immediately fear a heart attack, not all chest discomfort is cardiac in nature. Common issues like gas or acidity can also cause similar sensations, making it difficult to tell the difference without understanding the warning signs. But how can you tell the difference?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Gas pain vs heart pain: What feels different?

“Gas pain is usually sharp and burning. It might get better after you burp, pass gas, or move around. It often happens after you eat,” explains Dr Akhil Kumar Rustagi, Senior Director and HOD – Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Cardiac Sciences, ShardaCare-Healthcity.

On the other hand, heart pain feels like “pressure or tightness” in your chest. “It might spread to your arm, jaw or back. It doesn’t go away easily. You might also feel sweaty, out of breath or nauseous,” the surgeon adds.

In case of heart-related chest pains, a person may experience sweating, out of breath or nauseous (Image: Pexels) In case of heart-related chest pains, a person may experience sweating, out of breath or nauseous (Image: Pexels)

Red flags that could point to a heart problem

Certain symptoms may indicate that chest pain is heart-related and require immediate attention. Dr Rustagi points out the following warning signs:

A squeezing or heavy feeling in your chest

Pain that spreads to your arm, jaw, neck or back

Shortness of breath

Sweating

Dizziness

Nausea

“The pain might last than a few minutes. It might go. If it happens when you are active or stressed and gets better with rest it could be a heart issue.”

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Also Read | What you must do when alone and having a heart attack

Can gas or acidity really feel like a heart attack?

Because of overlapping symptoms, it’s not uncommon for people to confuse digestive discomfort with something more serious. Dr Rustagi also confirms that acidity and gas can sometimes feel like a heart attack.

“They can cause chest discomfort, burning and pain that spreads upward. Many people get confused especially if they have problems.. It’s not a good idea to assume it’s just gas. If your symptoms seem severe or don’t go away it’s safer to check if it’s a heart problem.”

When should you seek immediate help?

Knowing when to act can be life-saving, especially in cases where symptoms point toward a possible cardiac event. One should seek immediate help if:

Your chest pain is severe

It lasts than a few minutes

You feel short of breath

You are sweating

You faint

You feel nauseous

The pain spreads to your arm or jaw

“Don’t ignore unusual chest pain. This is especially important if you are older or have health issues, like diabetes or high blood pressure,” Dr Rustagi further warns.

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To put it simple, chest pain may sometimes be harmless, but it’s not something to ignore or self-diagnose. When symptoms are unclear or persistent, seeking medical evaluation is always the safer choice.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.