Lumps can be confusing. They appear suddenly, trigger panic, and send us spiralling into late-night searches. Recently, one such concerned user turned to online forum Quora, asking: How can I tell if a lump in my neck is cancerous? So, we reached out to Dr Tushar Patil, a Medical Oncologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan, to separate fact from fear.

Not every lump is cancer

First, the reassuring part. “A neck mass is not necessarily cancerous, as most are caused by infections or benign processes,” clarifies Dr Patil.

However, there are certain warning signs that shouldn’t be ignored. “A mass that is hard, painless, fixed in size, or has been present for more than two to three weeks” needs evaluation, he explains. A lump that feels stuck to surrounding tissues instead of moving freely can also be concerning.